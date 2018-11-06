Although the Democrats were on the defense, holding nine of the 13 Rock Island County Board seats up for election, they appeared Tuesday night to be on the verge of picking up one more seat in District 12 as Mike Steffen was behind Democrat David Adams 911 to 679.
Only 80 percent of that precinct had been counted.
Three incumbents and one newcomer, all Democrats, faced no challengers: District 4, Patrick Moreno; District 5, Larry Burns; District 11, Don Johnston; and District 19, Lauren Boswell-Loftin.
Following are results as of press time in the contested races. For final results, check rockislandcounty.org/ElectionResults.aspx
- District 2: Incumbent Republican Dewayne Cremeens of Rapids City holds on to his seat, staving off Democrat Gary Freeman of East Moline. At press time, Cremeens led the race 1,209 to 1,163. This will be his second term on the board. Freeman, 67, retired after a 30-year stint with John Deere Harvester Works. He previously served as board member for District 19 for 19 years.
- District 3: Incumbent Democrat Scott Noyd of Silvis defeated Republican challenger Tony Holland by a vote of 1,039 to 681. Noyd works as a union representative. Holland works in contracted security and is a stay-at-home father.
- District 12: Democrat David Adams led Steffen 911 to 679 with 80 percent of he precincts reporting. Steffen, 70, previously served as the chairman of the Rock Island County Republican Committee. Adams, who works as a manager of Foundation for Contracting Trust, has previously served on the Moline City Council.
- District 14: Democrat Angie Normoyle of Moline defeated Republican challenger Kenneth "Ken" Grenier by a vote of 1,258 to 809 with 100 percent of the precincts reporting. The seat stays in Democrat control, as Normoyle fills the seat currently held by Virginia "Ginny" Shelton. Normoyle, 52, of Moline, is an assistant professor at Augustana College. Grenier, 77, is retired after spending 25 years in management for Deere & Co. He also taught computer science and management courses at St. Ambrose University.
- District 15: Incumbent Democrat Edna Sowards of Moline will get to keep the seat she was appointed to after the previous occupant, Nick Camlin, became deputy county clerk. In her first campaign for the position, Sowards holds off Republican challenger William "Bill" Long of Rock Island by a count of 1,482 to 929 with all precincts reporting. Long, 80, retired from John Deere Insurance as a national marketing director and has been a member of the Republican Party for 50 years. Sowards, 67, is a retired nurse.
- District 18: Incumbent Republican Dr. Rodney Simmer defeats political newcomer Libby Hancock 1,506 to 1,338. In an interview after the win, Simmer said the number one focus is figuring out what to do with Hope Creek Care Center and following through on the board's plans with the county building.
"We have to correct the errors of the past," Simmer said.
Simmer, owner of Simmer Chiropractic, had came under fire for remarks he made in a news story denouncing the management of Hope Creek Care Center, a board he currently sits on.
Hancock, 32 of Rock Island, is an administrative director for the Rock Island County Democrats and campaign manager for state representative Mike Halpin.
- District 21: Democrats will hold on to this seat as well as Dorothy Beck of Rock Island defeats Republican challenger Paul Gende. The vote count was 945 to 722. The seat is currently held by Scott Terry, who decided not to run again. Beck, 72, is a retired teacher from Black Hawk College who also served as a member of their board of trustees. Gende, 47, is the owner of Midwest Placing, LLC, a union construction company.
- District 23: Incumbent Ken "Moose" Maranda defeats Republican challenger Dale Muller 1,216 to 1,073. Maranda, 75, of Milan, is county board chairman and a retired Teamster. Muller, 69, of Rock Island, is retired after working for MidAmerican Energy for 36 years.
- District 25: Incumbent Republican J. Robert Westpfahl will serve a third term on the board as he easily defeats Democrat James Greenwood 1,736 to 949. Westpfahl, 69, of Milan, is a semi-retired farmer. Greenwood, 33, of Milan, is an attorney.