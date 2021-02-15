Democrats pushing ahead on Iowa recount reform; Republicans await US House decision

"I'd like us to be able to have a discussion about that and to have some give and take about what should be in that law," said Iowa City Democrat state Rep. Mary Mascher, ranking member of the House State Government Committee. "We definitely know there should be changes made to our current law. ... And I am hopeful that we can get that accomplished this session."

Mascher and state Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said Democrats were in the process of finalizing proposed legislation.

"Obviously, recounts can happen in any election, and we often have special elections in the interim," Mascher said. "And so it makes sense for us to get something accomplished as soon as we can. And I do believe that is possible and something I will be working toward in terms of getting it resolved this session."

Mascher said Democrats' proposal seeks to provide more time, more assistance and more uniformity in the recount process, by increasing the number of people allowed to conduct recounts in each county and requiring uniform hand recounts.