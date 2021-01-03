Democrats uneasy over redrawing Iowa election districts

“The process is largely constitutional. We’re not going to change that,” added Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny.

The only hitch they see is that legislators may have to return to the Capitol for a special session because the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency expects the Census Bureau data needed to draw new district maps to be delayed because of COVID-19.

Typically, the agency delivers a new map to legislators by April 1, but that’s based on an assumption it receives census data by Feb. 15.

“I’ve been cautioned that we might not get that first map until sometime in May, meaning that we might be out of session before we even see the first map,” Kaufmann said. The 110-day 2021 session is scheduled to run from Jan. 11 until April 30.

The new map will establish the borders for 100 Iowa House, 50 Iowa Senate and four U.S. House districts for the next 10 years.

A decade ago after the 2010 census, Iowa lost a seat in the U.S. House, going down from five to four representatives. Such a loss is not expected again this time.