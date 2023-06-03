Crews began a certain level of demolition on part of The Davenport apartment building at 324 Main St. late Friday into early Saturday.

Authorities were not available to describe what was occurring and why, but machines were pulling down portions of the building in the area where it had collapsed.

The machine operators were careful in what they chose to bring down. Sometimes small items of debris fell, while at other times large pieces fell raising a large cloud of dust.

The Davenport apartment building partially collapsed at about 4:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities report that three men remain unaccounted for.