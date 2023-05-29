Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
Demolition of The Davenport apartment building is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the city of Davenport, said in a news release Monday.
Ott said that at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Davenport Fire Department transitioned to a recovery operation at 324 Main Street and turned control of the site over to the Davenport Development and Neighborhood Services Department.
The owner of the property has been served with a notice and order for demolition of the property, she said.
Davenport apartment collapse day 2
The collapsed portion of The Davenport apartment building located at 324 Main St.
Thomas Geyer
Richard Oswald, Director of Development and Neighborhood Services, is flanked by Mayor Mike Matson, right, and Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten, left, during a news conference Monday morning. Oswald said the city had done “numerous inspections” of The Davenport apartment building based on complaints or during the normal inspection process for rental units in Davenport, and said there were three that questioned the structural stability of the building, which the owner hired an engineering firm to advise on how to repair.
Thomas Geyer
A fence was constructed along the west side of The Davenport apartment building overnight.
Thomas Geyer
Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen talks to two residents of The Davenport apartment building on Monday. Reunification and Red Cross aid was being done Monday at CASI, or Center for Active Seniors Inc.
Thomas Geyer
City officials gather on 4th Street outside of Davenport City Hall early Monday adjacent to the site of The Davenport apartment building, a portion of which collapsed Sunday.
Thomas Geyer
K9 units combed through the wreckage of The Davenport apartment building through the night, city officials said Monday. One woman was rescued from the building overnight after being pinned for several hours. No deaths have been reported.
Thomas Geyer
Bricks from the building that houses The Davenport apartments litter the street on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Main Street was closed between Third and Fourth Streets due to falling building debris. The bricks fell from above the former Downtown Deli location, which was located on the northeast corner at Main and 4th Streets. City officials had called in a structural engineer in route to evaluate the building.
File photo
This Quad-City Times photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020, shows damage to the facade of The Davenport apartment building. The falling bricks caused Main Street to be closed between Third and Fourth Streets. The bricks had fallen from above the business in the northeast corner of the building, which then was home to Downtown Deli. The building is home to The Davenport apartment building. When this photo was taken, the City had called in a structural engineer to evaluate the building.
File photo
In this Aug. 18, 2020, Quad-City Times photo, Main Street in Davenport is closed between Third and Fourth Streets due to falling building debris from The Davenport apartment building. At the time, the business in the northeast corner of the building was Downtown Deli. Davenport had a structural engineer in route to evaluate the building.
File photo
Ott said the property is currently being secured by a contractor on site, and demolition is expected to commence in the morning.
She added that due to the unstable condition of the property, and in the interest of public safety, residents will not be allowed back into the building.
Residents who have been displaced can receive assistance through the Red Cross and Salvation Army. Contact information is below:
Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS
Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., 563-324-4808.
Community members wishing to make donations to those in need can do so through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or through the Salvation Army.
The Quad Cities Community Foundation has opened the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund to assist residents who have been displaced. Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so at
www.qccommunityfoundation.org/qcdisasterrecovery
The Davenport Salvation Army will be assisting in collection of donations for residents that have been displaced. Donations may be dropped off at 4001 North Brady Street.
Photos: Emergency Crews Respond to Partial Building Collapse in downtown Davenport
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Officials gather on Harrison Street as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson looks on as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson addresses onlookers as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel walks along Harrison Street as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Officials update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Water pours from the north section of the building that is home to The Davenport apartment building. Water poured from ruptured pipes after a portion of the back of the building, located at 324 Main St., collapsed Sunday.
Thomas Geyer
A large section of the back of The Davenport apartment building, 324 Main St., collapsed Sunday. First responders were called to the scene at 4:55 p.m.
Thomas Geyer
Clothes hang in a closet where a section of The Davenport apartment building collapsed Sunday. First responders were called to the scene at 4:55 p.m.
Thomas Geyer
Using a sledge borrowed from the Davenport Fire Department, Davenport Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, breaks through a stuck cover so that and Iowa American Water employee can help turn off the water to The Davenport apartment building, a portion of which collapsed Sunday.
Thomas Geyer
Iowa American Water employees work to shut off the water to The Davenport apartment building, 324 Main St., after a portion of the back of the building collapsed Sunday.
Thomas Geyer
City workers install fencing to secure the area as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A MedForce Air ambulance is seen on Harrison Street between the Davenport Police Station and City Hall as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Police Chief Jeff Bladel talk on Harrison Street as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A MedForce Air ambulance lands on Harrison Street between the Davenport Police Station and City Hall as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
City workers install fencing to secure the area as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
City workers install fencing to secure the area as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson walks through the scene as emergency crews work a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlson walks through the scene as emergency crews work a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
City workers install fencing to secure the area as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Officials update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.