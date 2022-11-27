 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demolition of downtown parking garage in Rock Island begins Monday

  Updated
  • 0

Demolition of the downtown parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue in Rock Island is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 28. 

The parking garage closed starting Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m.. Vehicles remaining inside the garage after Sunday, Nov. 27, will be removed at the owner's expense. 

The completion date for the new parking lot is scheduled for June 15, 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 stalls available and include interior and exterior decorative streetlights, streetscaping such as trees, landscaping, trash bins and benches. The garage will also include charging stations for electric vehicles. 

For additional downtown parking options, people can visit the City of Rock Island website and check for parking under city services.

