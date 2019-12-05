Demolition stalled at Lincoln Homes in Rock Island, gas not turned off in time

ROCK ISLAND -- It was the perfect, crisp, sky-blue day for demolition.
A small crowd had gathered at the corner of 9th Street and 5th Avenue at Lincoln Homes. Former residents, developers, bankers and members of the media waited for the large claw of an excavator to tear into one of the brick two-story apartment buildings.
Valley Construction Demolition Supervisor Cassie Steffen sat in the excavator parked next to the building, ready to begin. But MidAmerican Energy had not turned off the gas and electricity running to the buildings in time for the event, stalling demolition.
Lincoln Homes, the former low-income, public-housing complex at 9th Street and 5th Avenue, was home to generations of mostly minority families in Rock Island's Old Chicago neighborhood. The six buildings housed 44 apartments, with an estimated 900 to 1,000 families living in the projects since their construction in 1953.
The housing project will be replaced by Lincoln Residences; a 46 duplex and single-family home neighborhood that will cost $13 million and take up to two years to complete.
Rock Island-based Community Home Partners secured funding for the teardown and redevelopment of the project, meant to provide affordable housing again for the community.
Community Home Partners CEO Barbara Anderson said the remaining 37 families were moved out in June to prepare for demolition.
"We're here today to say goodbye to Lincoln Homes," Anderson told the crowd. "Lincoln Homes has served our community well. We are looking forward to the creation of Lincoln Residences. Demolition should be completed by the end of winter. Construction will begin next spring on the 46 new homes.
"It will be really lovely," Anderson said. "The homes will have large windows, granite countertops, vinyl plank floors and energy-efficient appliances. We'll target working families."
Anderson said Lincoln Homes residents displaced by demolition will have first-return rights to move back into one of the new units upon completion.
Former resident John Shepherd lived in the housing project from 1968 to 1980.
"We knew practically everybody in Lincoln Homes," he said. "We were all best friends. There were some good memories here. We knew it was about time and the apartments were going to come down. They're old."
Although construction began in 1953, Anderson said Lincoln Homes was originally built to house families returning from World War II.
But what will finish as a redeveloped neighborhood originally began as a segregated one.
A photo from the Rock Island Argus in Nov. 1953 showed homes about to be razed in order for Lincoln Homes to be built. The caption reads, "The housing project, intended for colored people, replaces those shown in the photo that were occupied by colored residents. The dwellings were declared substandard and were razed."
"Minority families could not live anywhere else at that period of time in the 1950s and 1960s," former resident Barbara Terry said. "This was the only place they could live. It was all based on segregation."
Terry, 66, said her parents and six siblings were among the first residents to settle in Lincoln Homes. The family moved away when Terry's parents bought a house nearby while she was in middle school.
Favorite childhood memories include building snowmen during the winter with neighborhood friends. Terry pulled up an old photo on her phone showing herself and some siblings with a snowman.
"Basically, the story is that the people who came from this environment were able to get past the hurdles and make something of their lives," she said. "Even though it was a hurdle for our parents, we were able to fight that battle.
"My concern is, what is happening with low-income housing? Are we creating a population of homeless people? How are these private developers going to offer residents the benefits of low-income housing? It's going on in every city."
Prior to news of the gas and electricity not being shut off, the claw of the excavator had already taken a swipe through the corner of one building, leaving a gaping hole. Red bricks knocked loose to the ground laid in a pile. Terry and other residents each grabbed a brick for themselves as keepsakes.
Shellie Moore Guy, 65, lived in Lincoln Homes for nine years, until she was in fifth grade. She and former resident Johnnie Woods fondly recalled memories of block parties, tables of food, hula hoop competitions and other games as they excitedly talked over each other.
"We had relay races up and down the street," Guy said. "We played circle ball."
"And the double Dutch (jump rope). We were big on that," Woods added.
"We want to do a reunion; we want to bring people back," Terry said. "This was a very viable community at one time. It was a very self-sustaining community. We made good friends for the rest of our lives.
"It was a village that raised us."