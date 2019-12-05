Demolition stalled at Lincoln Homes in Rock Island, gas not turned off in time

Although construction began in 1953, Anderson said Lincoln Homes was originally built to house families returning from World War II.

But what will finish as a redeveloped neighborhood originally began as a segregated one.

A photo from the Rock Island Argus in Nov. 1953 showed homes about to be razed in order for Lincoln Homes to be built. The caption reads, "The housing project, intended for colored people, replaces those shown in the photo that were occupied by colored residents. The dwellings were declared substandard and were razed."

"Minority families could not live anywhere else at that period of time in the 1950s and 1960s," former resident Barbara Terry said. "This was the only place they could live. It was all based on segregation."

Terry, 66, said her parents and six siblings were among the first residents to settle in Lincoln Homes. The family moved away when Terry's parents bought a house nearby while she was in middle school.

Favorite childhood memories include building snowmen during the winter with neighborhood friends. Terry pulled up an old photo on her phone showing herself and some siblings with a snowman.