A little more than two weeks after the downtown Davenport apartment building at 324 Main St. partially collapsed, demolition crews are making short work of ridding the risk in what remains.

The entire north tower was a pile of rubble Tuesday morning, having been taken apart piece-by-piece. Clouds of dust particles floated into the air each time heavy machinery from D.W. Zinser pulled down another piece of the building. A worker sprayed water on the debris in an effort to keep pollutants out of the air as a half-dozen onlookers stood by. Around the corner, another water-spraying machine was aimed at a pile of rubble.

Settled dust could be seen on flowers and leaves in a large planter on the sidewalk near the demolition site.

On Sunday, a city spokesperson announced crews were expected to "begin the dismantling process" on Monday. Once dismantled, according to the city, it's expected to take several weeks to remove debris and fully clear the site.

Asbestos

State records show the city and D.W. Zinser notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on June 9 of their plan to begin demolition Monday of the 80,400-square-foot building, which according to paperwork, was expected to contain asbestos.

In the paperwork, the city and D.W. Zinser pledged to adequately wet materials and use lined containers to prevent asbestos emissions.

An estimated 11,250 tons of "Regulated Asbestos Containing Material" from the building is to be disposed of at the Scott Area Landfill, according to the state records.

Federal regulations for hazardous emissions typically require asbestos to be removed before a public or commercial building is demolished. But it carves an exception for buildings deemed structurally unsound, requiring a written order for demolition and crews to dampen materials suspected of containing asbestos during demolition.

The city engaged with structural engineers, regulatory authorities, and the demolition company on how to dismantle the building, Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott wrote in an email to news organizations Sunday night. She wrote that the planning process "has considered asbestos removal and the impact on neighboring properties."

As part of the process, the city ordered an evacuation of remaining occupied apartments across the street at 400 and 410 N. Main St. because of "areas of structural concern" discovered as inspectors evaluated surrounding buildings for "vulnerabilities" ahead of demolition.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the White House for federal assistance in demolishing and removing debris from the partially collapsed building in addition to reimbursement costs.

On June 6, the governor submitted a letter to the White House, asking for help from, among other agencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, "specifically for demolition debris removal, which may involve the disturbance of asbestos-containing materials."

The brick-over-steel building was constructed in 1906 and first opened as a hotel in 1907. It was converted into apartments in the 20th century.

According to the American Cancer Institute, asbestos is the name given to a group of naturally occurring heat-and-corrosion-resistant fibrous minerals used in commercial products, such as insulation and fireproofing materials, automotive brakes, and wallboard materials. Asbestos was more widely used in construction and products until the 1970s when some uses were banned or voluntarily phased out, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When products containing asbestos are disturbed, tiny asbestos fibers are released into the air, according to the American Cancer Institute. Over time, accumulated asbestos fibers can be trapped in the lungs and cause tissue inflammation and scarring. People who become ill from asbestos usually have been exposed to it on a regular basis, most often in a job where they have worked directly with the material or through substantial environmental contact, according to the institute.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources wetting the material suspected to contain asbestos when demolishing a building is "the most common and effective method to control the release of asbestos fibers into the air and reduce the risk of inhalation."

Normally, public or commercial buildings slated for demolition must be inspected for asbestos; notification is sent to the state DNR; removal and disposal of asbestos prior to demolition or renovation — all under requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency's National Emission Standard for Hazardous Air Pollutants.

But an exception exists for "structurally unsound buildings," according to the Iowa DNR. If the building "is structurally unsound and in danger of imminent collapse, the requirements to inspect and remove asbestos material is waived."

In order for this to happen, the city must determine the building is unsound and order the demolition in writing, providing copies to the Iowa DNR.

Material with suspected asbestos "must be kept wet and transported to an acceptable disposal site," according to the Iowa DNR.

In its communications to the DNR, the city included a notice May 29 "demanding the immediate demolition of the structure," which was deemed to be "an imminent hazard to the public, neighboring structures and emergency responders."

Closing a chapter

The demolition of the building closes a chapter in the response to the six-story partial collapse on May 28.

Initially, the city ordered May 29 the "immediate demolition" of the structure, which the city said posed a threat to public health and safety. A city spokesperson the same day said demolition was "expected to commence in the morning." The messaging sparked backlash from residents who urged the city and rescue teams to continue searching the building and rubble for missing loved ones.

City officials attempted to walk back the statements, later saying that demolition was a multi-step process that included permitting and staging. But the message to several hundred protesters that gathered had been clear.

Later in the week, the city re-activated the Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue, which returned to comb the building and rubble. Asked in a June 2 news conference why the city waited to activate the task force, Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said the building "was in a constant state of motion" in the two days after the collapse, and they had to wait for the building to "settle" before forming a plan to safely reenter.