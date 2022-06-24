 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dems to protest Roe v. Wade in Davenport

Abortion-rights supporters rally May 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following a leaked draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that suggested the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that created a constitutional right to abortion. 

 Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Scott County Democrats and other groups plan to protest the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on Sunday.

The demonstration is 3-4 p.m. at Vander Veer Park.

This is a developing story.

US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, states can ban abortion

