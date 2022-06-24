Dems to protest Roe v. Wade in Davenport

Scott County Democrats and other groups plan to protest the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on Sunday.
The demonstration is 3-4 p.m. at Vander Veer Park.
This is a developing story.
