Dennis DeYoung concert in Davenport rescheduled for June 12

Former Styx lead singer Dennis DeYoung has rescheduled his concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino for 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020.

The 73-year-old had to cancel the show originally scheduled for Saturday night because of illness. The concert is part of DeYoung's "Grand Illusion" 40th Anniversary Album Tour.

Ticket holders who want to attend the rescheduled concert should turn in their old tickets and receive new tickets with the rescheduled date listed. Swaps will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. All seats will remain the same.

Refunds will be issued through March 31 for those people who don't want to attend the rescheduled concert. Refunds will be made through the original form of payment, and tickets must be returned.

Visit rhythmcitycasino.com for more information.

