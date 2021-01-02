Dense fog advisory issued for Quad-Cities, Davenport issues snow emergency to clear downtown

A dense fog advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, Davenport, for all of the Quad-City region as visibility is expected to be reduced to a quarter-mile or less.

Meteorologist Alex Gibbs said the advisory would run through noon Sunday, but conditions should improve after sunrise.

The City of Davenport also has issued a snow emergency for the downtown and Hilltop Campus areas to run from 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday so that crews can clear the streets of snow and ice.

Vehicles parked on snow routes in those areas during the snow emergency will be ticketed and may be towed.

Some street crews were working to the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday to help prepare for the snow removal Sunday night into Monday.

The Quad-Cities metropolitan area got this with another round of ice and snow on New Year’s Day.

Gibbs said that .2 of an inch of ice fell at the National Weather Service office which is located near the Davenport Municipal Airport.

At the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, .10 of an inch was recorded. However, Gibbs said that other areas got more ice, so that the ice that fell ranged from .10 of an inch to .25 of an inch.