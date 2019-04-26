The Iowa Department of Natural Resources investigated a complaint about overflowing manure late Wednesday north of Charlotte, according to a press release.
DNR found evidence of manure overflowing from a concrete storage structure at D&D Dairy, which ran overland to a small tributary of Bear Creek.
While DNR field tests showed elevated levels of ammonia in the creek, they found no sign of dead fish.
Owner Darryl Banowetz said he had built an earthern berm to retain the overflow and that the overflow began April 22.
DNR says they will continue to monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.
Spills and fish kills should be promptly reported to the 24 hour spill line at 515-725-8694, the DNR says. Those responsible must report to the DNR within six hours of discovery or occurrence.