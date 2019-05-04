The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, as well as the Rock River at Moline, continued dropping Saturday, with sunny and warm weather in store for Sunday.
But meteorologists are keeping an eye on a system moving down from the north that, if it sets up properly, could create a situation where the Mississippi River rises once again, although not to the record level of 22.7 feet it hit at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Meteorologist Rick Kinney of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said on Saturday that, “We’re not out of the woods yet,” adding that people should leave their flood protection in place for the time being.
“We have the potential for several different rounds of thunderstorms this week,” Kinney said Saturday, adding that they are still determining which models appear most accurate.
“When you add up all the potential rainfall it could result in some renewed rises on the Mississippi River and its tributaries, as well,” he said. Those rises will not be near the record level seen Thursday.
While spring storm systems can be unpredictable, “this certainly does look to be a wet pattern and there is the potential for heavy rainfall,” he said.
“There still are a lot of different scenarios in play,” Kinney said. “Rainfall over us is not good because with the very saturated soils all the rain will runoff quickly into the river system.
“If we get rain to the north of us, especially if it’s shaded more toward the Mississippi River Basin and northern Illinois that, too, will feed down into the Mississippi River.”
It would be better if the rain fell south of the Quad-Cities, “but that doesn’t look like a likely scenario at this point,” he said.
The daytime hours Sunday are expected to be beautiful but a bit windy with a temperature in the lower 70s and winds 5-10 mph.
Rain chances return Sunday into Monday with a 40 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Monday.
There is a 40 percent chance of rain Monday during the day, and then a 60 percent chance Monday night.
The Mississippi River at Rock Island had dropped to 22.07 feet at 6 p.m. Saturday and falling. Flood stage there is 15 feet.
The Rock River at Moline was 15.15 feet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and falling. Flood stage there is 12 feet.