Deputy gun discharges in struggle with burglary suspect
Deputy gun discharges in struggle with burglary suspect

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate an incident that occurred Friday afternoon when a deputy's gun discharged while he was struggling with a woman suspected of burglary in Taylor Ridge.

According to a news release from the department, the deputy was dispatched about 3 p.m. to investigate a burglary in progress. When he arrived at the address, he saw two people running away.

The deputy chased the two and caught up with a woman who resisted apprehension and, during the struggle, "attempted to disarm the deputy causing a single shot to be fired from the duty weapon."

Neither the woman nor the deputy was struck.

The woman was arrested on charges of residential burglary and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

A male suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

