Derecho 2020: At El Mariachi Restaurant in Moline, 'It was one thing after another'
Derecho 2020: At El Mariachi Restaurant in Moline, 'It was one thing after another'

From the Derecho 2020: A look back series
  • Updated
081220-storm-clean-up-010

Ken Roberts, of Moline, clears away branches from his front yard after the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The new outdoor seating at El Mariachi restaurant in Moline was supposed to help the owners weather the pandemic shutdowns.

Then the August 10, 2020 derecho blew it away.

“When some restrictions were lifted, we invested in outside seating with patio tents, tables and seating," El Mariachi co-owner Virginia Castro wrote to the city in an application late last year for a COVID-19-mitigation grant. "Derecho damaged and blew away all of our invested seating."

The year already had delivered one financial blow after another: food-truck contracts were cancelled; festivals were shut down, leaving the restaurant's food truck idle; employees found other jobs; burglars struck twice; boilers broke down.

But there was, at last, some good news.

"Our insurance did pay for most of the damage," Castro said last week. "Windows were also blown out, and it took a long time to get a contractor. We just got the windows fixed last week. There's still a door that needs to be repaired."

Unfortunately, due to the employee shortage, El Mariacho has not been able to re-open its outdoor-dining space, because they lack the resources to staff it.

"It was really nice, and we want to open it again," Castro said. "Our customers really loved it.

"Last year, it was just one thing after another."

