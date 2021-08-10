Derecho 2020: Explaining the big storm: What happened Aug. 10, 2020

Something relatively rare — and destructive — blew through the Quad-Cities on Aug. 10, 2020.

It wasn't a tornado. It was not, as some tried to say, an inland hurricane. In the storm's wake, while thousands of Quad-Cities resident dealt with damage and no power, people learned a new weather term.

"What happened that day was a derecho," said Rich Kinney, the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.

"We all know that name now, and, in general, these kind of storm are uncommon throughout the Midwest. What made the derecho of Aug. 10, 2020 really rare was the intensity of the storm."

Here's the opening portion of NWS Q-C's first dispatch after the storm moved through the Quad-Cities:

"A powerful line of severe thunderstorms known as a "Derecho" tracked across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois on the afternoon of Monday, August 10 resulting in widespread straight-line wind damage. A swath of damage from Benton County, through portions of Linn, Jones, Cedar, and Clinton Counties, is consistent with intermittent straight line winds in the 100 mph to 130 mph range. Maximum estimated winds were around 140 mph. The maximum measured unofficial wind gust was 126 mph at Atkins in Benton County."