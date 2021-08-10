Derecho 2020: Explaining the big storm: What happened Aug. 10, 2020

Something relatively rare — and destructive — blew through the Quad-Cities on Aug. 10, 2020.
It wasn't a tornado. It was not, as some tried to say, an inland hurricane. In the storm's wake, while thousands of Quad-Cities resident dealt with damage and no power, people learned a new weather term.
"What happened that day was a derecho," said Rich Kinney, the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.
"We all know that name now, and, in general, these kind of storm are uncommon throughout the Midwest. What made the derecho of Aug. 10, 2020 really rare was the intensity of the storm."
Here's the opening portion of NWS Q-C's first dispatch after the storm moved through the Quad-Cities:
"A powerful line of severe thunderstorms known as a "Derecho" tracked across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois on the afternoon of Monday, August 10 resulting in widespread straight-line wind damage. A swath of damage from Benton County, through portions of Linn, Jones, Cedar, and Clinton Counties, is consistent with intermittent straight line winds in the 100 mph to 130 mph range. Maximum estimated winds were around 140 mph. The maximum measured unofficial wind gust was 126 mph at Atkins in Benton County."
Kinney broke that information down.
"A typical derecho lasts 10 minutes, maybe 20 minutes," he said. "The winds stayed at high speeds for 60 minutes, and in places, more that 70 minutes. And the winds we saw that day were in the upper bounds of the strongest derecho."
Other notable derechos occurred in 1998 and 2011.
One storm-related fatality occurred in the National Weather Service Quad-Cities area of responsibility — the Linn County Sheriff's Department reported a bicyclist died after being struck by a falling tree. There were numerous injuries reported, especially in the Cedar Rapids area.
The NWS Q-C explained the origin of the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho:
"Storms initially developed in northern Nebraska and southeast South Dakota early in the morning, and quickly intensified as they moved eastward into Iowa. Storms quickly became severe in western Iowa, and produced damaging winds near and around the Des Moines metro. At this point, storms began to tap into an extremely unstable environment, and began producing more widespread wind damage as they tracked through eastern Iowa. The most extreme winds, estimated at 110 mph to 140 mph, destroyed or damaged numerous outbuildings, barns, grain bins, homes, mobile homes, apartment buildings, trees, and power poles in parts of Benton, Linn, Jones, Cedar, and Clinton Counties. The Cedar Rapids area was particularly hard hit.
The report from the NWS Q-C said radio transmission towers in Marion and Clinton collapsed due to winds estimated around 130 mph. Winds gusts of 80-100 mph were common as the line of storms moved through the Quad-Cities area and then through northwest Illinois.
The report said a small pocket of winds estimated at 100 mph to 110 mph impacted Princeton, Ill. in Bureau County, where a 150-foot communications tower collapsed and numerous power poles were snapped.