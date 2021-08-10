Derecho 2020: Quad-Cities replant, replace, regrow one year after derecho

Peggy Pojar likes to keep her yard full of life – with bushes, flowers, and colorful metal yard bugs. After the derecho, she’s cared for four flowering trees to replace two towering oaks that were damaged by the heavy winds.

“I've been taking care of them like my little babies,” Pojar said with a laugh. “Watering them and everything.”

It’s difficult to estimate how much of Davenport’s tree canopy was lost to last year's derecho, which proved to be one of the most devastating storms on record.

“I’ve never seen anything so widespread,” Davenport city arborist John Vance said.

Now, the Quad-Cities is attempting to replant trees lost to the storm, but preexisting tree ravagers, such as the Emerald Ash borer and the polar vortex in 2019, is making replacing trees lost a very slow uphill climb.

After Pojar's oak trees sustained heavy damage, the city of Davenport offered to replace them with four smaller trees. The replacement rate in the city overall, though, is much lower.