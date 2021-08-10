Derecho 2020: Quad-Cities replant, replace, regrow one year after derecho

Peggy Pojar likes to keep her yard full of life – with bushes, flowers, and colorful metal yard bugs. After the derecho, she’s cared for four flowering trees to replace two towering oaks that were damaged by the heavy winds.
“I've been taking care of them like my little babies,” Pojar said with a laugh. “Watering them and everything.”
It’s difficult to estimate how much of Davenport’s tree canopy was lost to last year's derecho, which proved to be one of the most devastating storms on record.
“I’ve never seen anything so widespread,” Davenport city arborist John Vance said.
Now, the Quad-Cities is attempting to replant trees lost to the storm, but preexisting tree ravagers, such as the Emerald Ash borer and the polar vortex in 2019, is making replacing trees lost a very slow uphill climb.
After Pojar's oak trees sustained heavy damage, the city of Davenport offered to replace them with four smaller trees. The replacement rate in the city overall, though, is much lower.
A year after collecting 215,000 cubic yards of mulch from trees felled by the derecho, Vance said the forestry division of the Davenport Public Works Department is still receiving requests for service: for debris pick up, damaged city trees they didn’t know about, and nuisance abatement requests for private trees.
The exact number of trees lost to the derecho is an “uncountable amount,” Vance said, because of many divisions and departments helping the six-person forestry division left many trees undocumented to prioritize clean-up efforts.
But what is clear is the storm’s devastation put the forestry division behind on an already crunched schedule to reverse a trend of declining tree canopy in Davenport. Before the devastating storm, Vance said in recent years on average, the division has removed 1,000 trees while planting only 500.
“We’re trying to turn that around,” Vance said.
Conditions from a moderate drought in 2012 meant more tree death than in a normal year. In an effort to mitigate the Emerald Ash borer’s rampage on ash trees, the city began removing the city’s once 3,500-strong inventory of ash trees in 2017. Prolonged flooding on Credit Island and record cold temperatures in 2019, too, have taken a toll on trees’ health.
All that compounded efforts to replace area trees, which provide shade for homes, play areas for kids, and recycle carbon into the oxygen we breathe.
In one effort to keep the tree replacement going, the city of Davenport and Greenway Habitat partnered to replace 40 trees lost during the derecho. The $8,000 designated for the program ran out in just two days.
For public entities, such as municipalities, conservation boards, 501-c-3 nonprofit organizations, and schools, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering grant dollars as part of a Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program to replace trees lost by the derecho.
Organizations can apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding, and must match dollar for dollar the amount awarded them by the IDNR. Applications are open until Aug. 20, and will reopen in the spring and fall until the $250,000 allocated by the Iowa Legislature for the program runs out.
Davenport also conducts a Street Tree program. People can request a public tree be planted in an eligible space near their property, like in a boulevard.
Vance said the city has planted a lot of Kentucky Coffee, Tulip Poplar, a variety of oaks, and hybrid American elms that are disease resistant.
For people planting on private property, Vance recommends residents look at the growth pattern of a tree; there’s usually a tag with an explanation if you buy a tree at a nursery. The shape, the height, and spread of the canopy are key to a decision based on the location you’re hoping to plant it.
Some tips he gives: don’t plant a tree too deep or too close power lines, keep eight feet from sidewalks and 16 feet from the street at mature height.
