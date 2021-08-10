Derecho 2020 Quad-City roofers see aftereffects of derecho damage

For roofing businesses in the Quad-Cities, the derecho both exposed previous storm damage and created new problems that homeowners might not find until the next storm.

QC Roof Drs owner Michael Smutz's crews weren't working roofs the week of Aug. 10, 2020, as there had been warning of severe weather. They had time to tarp up a house they were working on before the derecho hit, and waited out the storm.

Calls to the QC Roof Drs jumped by at least 300% the week after the derecho. People needed to fix issues from fallen shingles to holes in the roof.

"We didn't get back to a regular schedule until about mid-November, and everyone was just stretched to the limit," Smutz said.

Derecho 2020 Bettendorf Public Works Director remembers derecho response, long days for workers Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety.

Some of the damage revealed by the derecho was actually from the hailstorm that hit the Quad-Cities in April, Shingle Star part-owner Gabe Franker said. His crews were still dealing with jobs from the hail when the derecho hit.

Now, a year later, most of the damage homeowners know about has been dealt with, Franker said.

"Most of the storm works from last year are done," Franker said.

Derecho 2020: Moline Municipal Services still responding to derecho debris There are a few areas in Moline where trees knocked over during last year's derecho have yet to be cleared.