Derecho 2020 Quad-City roofers see aftereffects of derecho damage

From the Derecho 2020: A look back series
kirkwood one DERECHO

This photo of a bur oak tree smashed into a house on Davenport's Kirkwood Boulevard is perhaps the most dramatic reflection of damage caused by the Aug. 10 derecho. The event was an hour-long windstorm that traveled through Iowa and the Quad-Cities with winds in the 80 mph range, downing trees, cutting off electrical power and closing streets.

 Alma Gaul

For roofing businesses in the Quad-Cities, the derecho both exposed previous storm damage and created new problems that homeowners might not find until the next storm. 

QC Roof Drs owner Michael Smutz's crews weren't working roofs the week of Aug. 10, 2020, as there had been warning of severe weather. They had time to tarp up a house they were working on before the derecho hit, and waited out the storm. 

Calls to the QC Roof Drs jumped by at least 300% the week after the derecho. People needed to fix issues from fallen shingles to holes in the roof. 

"We didn't get back to a regular schedule until about mid-November, and everyone was just stretched to the limit," Smutz said. 

Some of the damage revealed by the derecho was actually from the hailstorm that hit the Quad-Cities in April, Shingle Star part-owner Gabe Franker said. His crews were still dealing with jobs from the hail when the derecho hit. 

Now, a year later, most of the damage homeowners know about has been dealt with, Franker said.

"Most of the storm works from last year are done," Franker said. 

Business is slower than normal at this time of year, Franker said, but when the next storm hits they'll see if there's any damage that makes itself known. Smutz said they've already seen evidence of derecho damage from other storms. 

"More and more this year we're finding damages relatable to the derecho based on calls for other issues," Smutz said. 

