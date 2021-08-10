Derecho 2020: Quad-City tree service company recalls last year's derecho

The derecho that hit the Quad Cities Aug. 10, 2020, left tree service companies scrambling to meet the sudden demand for their services.
Advantage Tree Service, 3100 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport, was bombarded with calls and had to hire additional help in order to keep up.
"We had about 800 calls a day for the first three weeks," said owner Jeremy Bowling. "We had more people answering the phones and even more that rolled over to the emergency lines. I'm sure some people were just calling back and calling back. We took lunch one day and tracked how many calls we missed, and we missed 100 calls that hour."
To keep up, Bowling said he ran five crews, with each crew completing about three different jobs per day, adding up to about 80 jobs per week. But to get that amount of work done, Bowling said his employees were putting in 12-hour days.
Bowling has 22 full-time employees who do tree work and several more who work in the office. He said he had to hire seven additional temporary workers and one additional receptionist after the derecho.
"We actually gained valuable employees through that mess," he said.
The worst part of the experience was dealing with customers who were rude or disrespectful to his employees.
"That was the roughest part of it. I was super impressed with how our employees responded to all of the calls. Our staff felt really pressured because our values are response times and being on time.
"The work is always hard in tree work, but what was really stressful was not being able to keep up with customers' demands. They were frantically trying to get someone out to their property and we were frantically trying to get out to their property to help them."
Bowling, who has owned his business since 2002, said he was shocked by the amount of damage caused by the derecho.
"I've never seen a storm remotely close to that," he said. "More houses got affected than not. What stands out to me is how broad the storm was; the path of destruction was significantly wider than any other storm we've (worked)."
Bowling and his crews also helped clean up storm debris in Cedar Rapids, which suffered more damage than the Quad-Cities. He sent a crane to Cedar Rapids and traveled there twice a week to help out.
In the Quad-Cities, "the work continued all the way through December," he said. "Major stuff was done by November, but we were still removing trees in December. It's good to be through that mess."