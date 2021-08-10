Derecho 2020: Quad-City tree service company recalls last year's derecho

"That was the roughest part of it. I was super impressed with how our employees responded to all of the calls. Our staff felt really pressured because our values are response times and being on time.

"The work is always hard in tree work, but what was really stressful was not being able to keep up with customers' demands. They were frantically trying to get someone out to their property and we were frantically trying to get out to their property to help them."

Bowling, who has owned his business since 2002, said he was shocked by the amount of damage caused by the derecho.

"I've never seen a storm remotely close to that," he said. "More houses got affected than not. What stands out to me is how broad the storm was; the path of destruction was significantly wider than any other storm we've (worked)."

Bowling and his crews also helped clean up storm debris in Cedar Rapids, which suffered more damage than the Quad-Cities. He sent a crane to Cedar Rapids and traveled there twice a week to help out.