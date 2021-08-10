 Skip to main content
Derecho 2020: St. Ambrose sees a silver lining after derecho leveled its dome
A year has passed since the St. Ambrose University athletic dome was leveled by the derecho, and what a difference a year can make.

The high winds of the Aug. 10,2020 derecho ripped apart the inflated athletic facility on Brady Street in Davenport where the Fighting Bees practice and compete. "What was left when it was over, it was enough to make you cry. It was just gone,” said director of athletic facilities Tony Huntley at the time.

Now, as the anniversary of the Dome’s collapse approaches, the derecho’s damage proved to have a silver lining.

“The positive side is that we got a brand new structure that's engineered a little different than the old one and that we’re all brand-new inside there,” said Huntley.

The rebuilding of the dome resulted in the addition of new batting cages, new turf and new lighting, among other additions.

It did, however, take a while to get to this point. The rebuilding, which was supposed to take seven weeks, ended up taking about three and a half months.

Winds, winter weather and personnel shortages due to COVID-19 prolonged the project, causing St. Ambrose teams to shuffle around games and “stack on top of each other,” at the university’s other athletic facilities, as Huntley put it.

The new dome should be durable. Huntley said, adding “there’s not a whole lot you can do about Mother Nature,” but the new dome system has the capacity to withstand relatively strong winds.

