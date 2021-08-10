Derecho 2020: Sweet Delite in Davenport helped neighbors while power was down

It was a busy morning at Sweet Delite Ice Cream on Aug. 10, the bright and sunny sky drawing people outside and in search of frozen treats. Then the sky turned black.

Alan Goacher, whose family owns the ice cream shop, was working when the derecho hit the Quad-Cities. He watched as gusts of winds brought trees down in the yards across the street, and saw the transformer on the electric pole blow before the whole shop went dark.

No lights meant no power, so Goacher and the other person working brought out generators and settled in for a sleepover. Goacher stayed in the shop overnight to make sure nothing melted.

"We were just here trying to save everything we had in the freezers," Goacher said.

By noon the next day MidAmerican Energy had restored power to Sweet Delite, the first food business to get their power back. Electric company employees were their first customers of the day.

Throughout that week the shop sold much more food than ice cream, to the point where Goacher ordered a supply of just food. Many people didn't get their power back for days, so were grateful to find the shop open and selling food and ice.

"We were there for the community," he said.