Derecho 2020 viewpoint: When luck and loss rode tandem

Never heard of the D-word until Aug. 10, 2020.

But “derecho” is part of the vernacular now.

There will be no more apologies from me for hustling to the basement when the weather sirens go off. My inner chicken paid off.

I’d crept up the basement steps a half-dozen times during the storm. The trees across the street still were lashing like whips, so I headed back for cover.

I was calming the cats by candlelight when a portion of oak tree the size of a semi trailer blew onto my house. I can recall the exact sound of the crashing if I try, so I don't try.

When the wind finally calmed, and I headed upstairs for the last time, I was sure the roof no longer would obscure the sky. But that tree couldn’t have fallen more politely.

Part of the crushed roof and patio had to be replaced, but my house was intact. The repairs took months, and the insurance photos and paperwork were a hassle, but I reeled in the gripes, because I knew how lucky I'd been.