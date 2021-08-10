 Skip to main content
Derecho 2020 viewpoint: When luck and loss rode tandem
VIEWPOINT

From the Derecho 2020: A look back series
Derecho of 2020

The Aug. 10, 2020, derecho blew a large portion of oak tree onto Barb's house.

 Barb Ickes

Never heard of the D-word until Aug. 10, 2020.

But “derecho” is part of the vernacular now.

There will be no more apologies from me for hustling to the basement when the weather sirens go off. My inner chicken paid off.

I’d crept up the basement steps a half-dozen times during the storm. The trees across the street still were lashing like whips, so I headed back for cover.

I was calming the cats by candlelight when a portion of oak tree the size of a semi trailer blew onto my house. I can recall the exact sound of the crashing if I try, so I don't try.

When the wind finally calmed, and I headed upstairs for the last time, I was sure the roof no longer would obscure the sky. But that tree couldn’t have fallen more politely.

Part of the crushed roof and patio had to be replaced, but my house was intact. The repairs took months, and the insurance photos and paperwork were a hassle, but I reeled in the gripes, because I knew how lucky I'd been.

One of the most fortunate things about the derecho was its timing. On most Mondays, I would have been at work, but we were five months into a stay-at-home order. If I'd been at work, the neighbors no doubt would have called to report the house had been hit, and I don't like to think about that drive home.

How peculiar, feeling fortunate to have been imprisoned by a pandemic when a terrible storm nearly wiped us out. But there it is.

Ickes-Barb-006

Quad-City Times columnist Barb Ickes.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN
