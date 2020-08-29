 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Derecho 'brutalizes' famous oak tree: Photographer says good is coming from heartbreak 'That Tree'

Derecho 'brutalizes' famous oak tree: Photographer says good is coming from heartbreak 'That Tree'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

'That Tree' is no more.

'That Tree' — a majestic bur oak growing on a farm near Platteville, Wisconsin, made famous in a book by photographer Mark Hirsch — was toppled in the Aug. 10 derecho.

Hirsch's son drove the few miles from his home while the storm was still raging to check on the tree and, as he rounded a corner, he could see that "she was gone," Hirsch said in a phone interview Friday.

Responding to his son's message, Hirsch, too, drove to the site and while lightning flashed and rain was still pouring down, he leaned his head against the tree's "crumpled form" and cried.

"I never imagined in my lifetime that I would lose my dear friend, but I have," he said.

Hirsch said he has not taken, and will not take, any photos of the tree in her brutalized state. Rather, he will remember her as she was in one of the last photos he took in June, "her majestic form standing as she always has, stately against the far horizon."

Hirsch received national and international attention for his 2013 book, "That Tree," which chronicled, through photos taken on his iPhone, a year in the life of the tree near his home.

Quad-City area residents got to know Hirsch in 2015 when he appeared at an opening reception for a display of his photographs at the Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island. The organization also hired him as an artist-in-residence to work with junior high and high school students in Rock Island and Eldridge on how to take good pictures on a cell phone.

Hirsch gave the keynote address at the 2017 "Horticulture in the Heartland" seminar in Clinton, and many other people became familiar with him when Iowa Public Television featured him and his work.

So many people know the tree that response to its demise has been "unbelievable" and heartening, Hirsch said.

In one respect, he feels the need to deflect sympathy because he lost only one tree while people in Cedar Rapids lost nearly half their city's canopy, and farmers have suffered great losses of corn, both in the field and in storage.

So when people ask what they can do, he tells them they can help replant trees and 'release' oak trees.

The Driftless Area Land Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust based in Dodgeville, is setting up a fund, he said, to help pay for reforestation and for "releasing" existing trees from being smothered by invasive plants.

One of the Midwest's signature ecosystems was the oak savanna in which the landscape consisted of native grass and flowers dotted with oak trees.

But remnant savannas are being obliterated by invasive trees and weeds, and it takes manpower, equipment, fuel and sometimes chemicals to wrest them back to their natural state.

That is what Hirsch means by "releasing," and money donated on behalf of 'that tree,' like a funeral memorial, could help pay for some of that work, he said.

Donations to Trees Forever also would be good, he said.

People offering condolences also ask Hirsch what he's going to do with the wood of the tree, and he's still considering options. One would be to cut out chunks appropriate for making wood-turned bowls, and put the chunks in the hands of a skilled artist so the results could be sold at fundraisers for trees and conservation.

"There are all kinds of possibilities," he said.

Hirsch also is going to track down baby "that trees" and plant them in locations where they will be taken care of in perpetuity, dying only in the case of storm, disease or old age.

These "babies" were birthed by University of Iowa forester Andrew Dahl who, along with Hirsch, harvested as many acorns from "that tree" as they could in 2017 — the tree doesn't produce acorns every year — and planted them on his property for replanting when they became saplings.

"He donated a lot of baby trees to a lot of organizations," Hirsch said. Next month Hirsch intends to plant at least one more baby in a wetland area managed by the Driftless land trust.

"A lot of really good things have happened as a result of my friendship with that tree," Hirsch said.

'I will miss her terribly'

This is what Mark Hirsh wrote on his website, thattree.net, about his loss.

"Today I am saddened and heartbroken.

"My dear friend That Tree was brutalized and blown down by the winds of a derecho that passed through southwestern Wisconsin.

"I never imagined in my lifetime that I would lose my dear friend, but I have.

"While the storm was still raging, I stood there leaning with my head against her crumpled form, crying, picturing her majestic form standing as she always has, stately against the far horizon.

"This is one of the last photos I made of her in late June.

"Life challenges and health issues have kept me from my frequent visits to my forest friend. On my last few visits, I did not even make pictures but instead, enjoyed the contemplative nature of her quiet company.

"I sat beneath her branches, observed her form against sunset skies, and always hugged her, savoring the unique pattern of her bark by resting my hands on her textured trunk before departing with a last appreciative gaze.

"I will miss her terribly."

The back story of 'That Tree'

Mark Hirsch is a professional photographer, first working for newspapers and then as a corporate shooter.

In October 2011, he was on a photo shoot in Watertown, South Dakota, when his pickup was struck by a concrete truck.

He suffered a severe concussion and a torn rotator cuff. A friend flew him back to his home outside Platteville, Wisconsin.

Although he was itching to return to work, "my physician's instructions were: 'Hirsch, you've got to give your body and your brain time to heal. You can't be doing commercial photography. You need to lay low.' "

That was a physical, emotional and mental turning point in the then-54-year-old's life, Hirsch told former Quad-City Times reporter David Burke in a 2015 interview.

"None of us imagine being the victims of a near-death experience, but for all intents and purposes, that's what it was for me," he said.

In the two months after his accident, Hirsch followed doctor's orders. He killed some of that time by trading up his old smartphone for a new iPhone 4S.

A photographer friend encouraged him to treat it like a single-lens reflex camera. 

On his way home to Platteville in January 2012, on the same road he'd driven down for 19 years, he looked to the side of the road during a snowstorm and saw a tree.

'That Tree.'

"I look down and here's this beautiful bur oak tree that I literally at that point had driven by for 19 years and had never taken a picture of it," he recalled.

He got out of his truck, took out his iPhone and began shooting.

Once he figured out how to open the pictures on his laptop, "I was kind of blown away by the quality, the resolution, the exposure performance. I couldn't believe it was made with an iPhone."

Not only visually amazing, but it was also the sign of another change for Hirsch: taking photos for himself, not a client and not an editor.

Once he found an app called Camera Plus, which allowed him to control the exposure and focus separately, his passion was further ignited to return to that tree.

He shared a picture per day on his Facebook page and officially began taking pictures daily beginning that March 24, 2012.

Even after his one-year project ended in the middle of March 2013, Hirsch continued to shoot pictures of the tree. It resulted in a book, "That Tree."

"I was blown away, and I'm still blown away," he said. "The people that this project has touched around the world is absolutely astonishing."

But Hirsch said the photos have changed him more than anyone who's viewed them.

To donate

People wanting to make a financial donation in memory of 'That Tree' can do so to the Driftless Area Land Conservancy, or any tree organization such as Trees Forever, Mark Hirsch said.

Driftless Area Land Conservancy

206 S. Iowa St., Dodgeville, WI 53533

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News