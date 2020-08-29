Derecho 'brutalizes' famous oak tree: Photographer says good is coming from heartbreak 'That Tree'

But remnant savannas are being obliterated by invasive trees and weeds, and it takes manpower, equipment, fuel and sometimes chemicals to wrest them back to their natural state.

That is what Hirsch means by "releasing," and money donated on behalf of 'that tree,' like a funeral memorial, could help pay for some of that work, he said.

Donations to Trees Forever also would be good, he said.

People offering condolences also ask Hirsch what he's going to do with the wood of the tree, and he's still considering options. One would be to cut out chunks appropriate for making wood-turned bowls, and put the chunks in the hands of a skilled artist so the results could be sold at fundraisers for trees and conservation.

"There are all kinds of possibilities," he said.

Hirsch also is going to track down baby "that trees" and plant them in locations where they will be taken care of in perpetuity, dying only in the case of storm, disease or old age.

These "babies" were birthed by University of Iowa forester Andrew Dahl who, along with Hirsch, harvested as many acorns from "that tree" as they could in 2017 — the tree doesn't produce acorns every year — and planted them on his property for replanting when they became saplings.