Derecho delays installation of temporary traffic lights at busy Davenport intersection

Derecho storm recovery has delayed installation of temporary traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue.
Davenport City Council approved the temporary traffic lights last month. Installation was to begin last week, but is now delayed due to the Aug. 10 windstorm, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said.
Gleason said extending electricity to the intersection has been hampered as the city's electrical contractor has been preoccupied with storm recovery.
"They were 100% consumed with restoring power for two and a half weeks so they are now just getting back to the regularly scheduled work," Gleason said. "So it should really be any time" within the next week or so for installation to begin.
The initial signal installation will be temporary and include wood poles with span wire. Pedestrian signals will be installed to cross the south and east legs of the intersection. Signals will remain in place until after the E. 53rd Street reconstruction project has been completed. Traffic patterns will then be re-evaluated, according to city staff.
Gleason said the decision to install the temporary signals came as a result of increased traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway, now being used as a detour route due to the E. 53rd Street reconstruction project.
Future plans, she said, call for studying the construction of a roundabout at the intersection, similar to the one at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road.
"So the temporary signals could end up being there three to five years, or longer ... until we have made a final decision about the roundabout," Gleason said. "Honestly, the traffic isn't bad outside of, I would say, primarily that rush hour morning commute and in the evening coming home. ... During that time of day, the people turning off of Eastern will just have a much easier time."
Davenport Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, who represents the area, said signals at the busy intersection are long overdue and is disappointed by the delay. Council members suspended the rules to expedite the process as traffic has increased on Veterans Memorial Parkway with the closing of eastbound traffic on 53rd Street.
"(T)he left-hand turns onto and from Veterans Memorial Parkway are extremely dangerous, and it has been for a long time ... because you have two lanes of fast-moving traffic and sight distance (limitations). It's very hard to see," Lee said. "I would have liked to see the lights go up when Veterans Memorial Parkway was designated as a detour route. It's got to be up, because it's dangerous. We've had deaths at that intersection."
A man and woman early this month died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash at the intersection.
The collision happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, Davenport police said in a news release.
A northbound Jeep turning left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway struck the motorcycle, which was headed east, according to police.
"We need it up as soon as possible," Lee said of the temporary traffic signals.
