Derecho delays installation of temporary traffic lights at busy Davenport intersection

Derecho storm recovery has delayed installation of temporary traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

Davenport City Council approved the temporary traffic lights last month. Installation was to begin last week, but is now delayed due to the Aug. 10 windstorm, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said.

Gleason said extending electricity to the intersection has been hampered as the city's electrical contractor has been preoccupied with storm recovery.

"They were 100% consumed with restoring power for two and a half weeks so they are now just getting back to the regularly scheduled work," Gleason said. "So it should really be any time" within the next week or so for installation to begin.

The initial signal installation will be temporary and include wood poles with span wire. Pedestrian signals will be installed to cross the south and east legs of the intersection. Signals will remain in place until after the E. 53rd Street reconstruction project has been completed. Traffic patterns will then be re-evaluated, according to city staff.

Gleason said the decision to install the temporary signals came as a result of increased traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway, now being used as a detour route due to the E. 53rd Street reconstruction project.