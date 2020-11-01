Derecho help applications are due Monday

People suffering financial hardship because of the Aug. 10 derecho have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA, or the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and for a Small Business Administration, or SBA, low-interest disaster loan.
So far, more than $28 million in federal assistance has been approved for 12 Iowa counties, including Scott, Clinton and Cedar, according to a news release.
FEMA has approved more than $9.7 million in Individual Assistance grants for more than 2,640 households. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than $19 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and small businesses.
Registration and disaster information is still available by calling the FEMA helpline, going online or using the FEMA mobile app, in the following ways:
• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
• Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.
• Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.
The end of the registration period does not mean FEMA is leaving, though. The agency will continue working with the state of Iowa to help survivors and communities in their long-term rebuilding and recovery efforts.
Once you’ve registered, it’s important to stay in touch with FEMA to track your application or to notify the agency of changes to your mailing or email addresses or phone numbers, and to report insurance settlements, ongoing unmet needs or additional damage you may have discovered.
FEMA staff may contact you for various reasons, including to discuss your case or request additional information. Answer those phone calls to make sure your application process continues.
If you are in any doubt when receiving a call from someone stating they work for FEMA, do not give out any information, but call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. to verify the call is legitimate.
When Iowans register with FEMA, they may be referred to the SBA. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. This assistance helps with uncompensated repairs or rebuilding efforts and the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.
To apply for a low-interest disaster loan before the Nov. 2 deadline, complete an online application at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. To reach an SBA customer service representative directly call 800-659-2955. Email questions to FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. For more information, visit sba.gov/disaster.
