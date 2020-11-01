Derecho help applications are due Monday

Once you’ve registered, it’s important to stay in touch with FEMA to track your application or to notify the agency of changes to your mailing or email addresses or phone numbers, and to report insurance settlements, ongoing unmet needs or additional damage you may have discovered.

FEMA staff may contact you for various reasons, including to discuss your case or request additional information. Answer those phone calls to make sure your application process continues.

If you are in any doubt when receiving a call from someone stating they work for FEMA, do not give out any information, but call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. to verify the call is legitimate.

When Iowans register with FEMA, they may be referred to the SBA. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. This assistance helps with uncompensated repairs or rebuilding efforts and the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.

To apply for a low-interest disaster loan before the Nov. 2 deadline, complete an online application at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. To reach an SBA customer service representative directly call 800-659-2955. Email questions to FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. For more information, visit sba.gov/disaster.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.