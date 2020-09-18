Derecho-impacted Scott County residents can apply in-person for food assistance next week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott County residents impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho storm can seek disaster food assistance next week at the Scott County Fairgrounds.

According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, the state agency will open a temporary office at the Fair Center, 2815 Locust St. in Davenport, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 26, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, can help Scott County residents by putting food dollars on an electronic benefit transfer card, or EBT, equivalent to the maximum allotment of food assistance benefits for a person’s household size.

Households already receiving food assistance/SNAP benefits in August or September 2020 are ineligible.

Local residents can be eligible if they suffered at least one of the following: destroyed or spoiled food; lost or no access to income due to the derecho, such as reduced, terminated or delayed income; home or business repairs; temporary shelter expenses; evacuation or relocation expenses; home or business protection; and disaster-related personal injury.