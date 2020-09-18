Derecho-impacted Scott County residents can apply in-person for food assistance next week

Scott County residents impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho storm can seek disaster food assistance next week at the Scott County Fairgrounds.
According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, the state agency will open a temporary office at the Fair Center, 2815 Locust St. in Davenport, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 26, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, can help Scott County residents by putting food dollars on an electronic benefit transfer card, or EBT, equivalent to the maximum allotment of food assistance benefits for a person’s household size.
Households already receiving food assistance/SNAP benefits in August or September 2020 are ineligible.
Local residents can be eligible if they suffered at least one of the following: destroyed or spoiled food; lost or no access to income due to the derecho, such as reduced, terminated or delayed income; home or business repairs; temporary shelter expenses; evacuation or relocation expenses; home or business protection; and disaster-related personal injury.
Applicants are required to apply in-person and days are allocated by last name. So those whose last names start with letters A through D are asked to go to the Scott County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Then E through I on Wednesday; J through O Thursday; P through S Friday, Sept. 25; T through Z Saturday, Sept. 26; and all last names on Sunday, Sept. 27;
Applicants should have information about their household, money that came into the household during the 30-day disaster period as well as any out-of-pocket expenses from the derecho as well as proof of identification and something that shows their address.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.