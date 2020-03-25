Despite additional cases, Quad-Cities health officials salute progress

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 21 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 145 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,575 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

"We expect to see the number of confirmed cases increase in the community as testing becomes readily available and the virus becomes more widespread in the community," said Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department.

“Our growing number of cases proves that COVID-19 is circulating widely in the Quad Cities,” Ludwig said. “This third case is a younger person who is able to isolate at home.

"About 80% of COVID-19 infections are mild to moderate and may not require medical attention.”

Rivers shared a similar statement.

"We must act together to do what we can to minimize the spread," he added.

There is not a whole lot new regarding the spread, said Dr. Louis Katz, medical director with the Scott County Health Department.

"Droplets and contact appear to be the overwhelmingly predominant mode," he said.