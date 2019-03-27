Like winter itself, Iowa's winter home heating moratorium — which protects utility customers from service disconnections — is coming to a seasonal end.
But Iowa utility officials and advocates said there still is time for those who need help paying heating bills to apply for Iowa's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The federal assistance program helps pay a portion of an eligible customer's utility bill.
The Iowa Utility Board, or IUB, announced the annual heating moratorium ends April 1. Under the law, customers who qualify for LIHEAP or the Weatherization Assistance Program are protected from having their natural gas or electric service shut off between Nov. 1 to April 1.
"With households now seeing their heating bills from the cold spell, we anticipate many applicants needing assistance to avoid disconnection," Christine Taylor, bureau chief of the Iowa Department of Human Rights, which oversees the state's community action agencies, said in an e-mail.
Taylor said 83,000 households in Iowa were approved last year for assistance "and we are on-track for the same number of approvals this year."
Iowa received $54.5 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide energy assistance this year.
Applications for LIHEAP will be accepted through April 30 by the local community action agencies. But Taylor encouraged individuals and families, who have not applied, to apply as soon as possible.
The IUB encourages all customers, even those who do not qualify for assistance, to contact their utility immediately to make payment arrangements before the moratorium ends.
"Just because we reach April 1 does not mean we are going to shut someone off," MidAmerican Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood said.
He said utilities are required to send a notification to customers before a shut-off. "We want to encourage any customer who experiences any financial difficulties to call us. We do not want to disconnect customers."
Roger Pavey, executive director of Community Action of Eastern Iowa, which administers LIHEAP on behalf of Scott, Muscatine, Clinton and Cedar counties, also encouraged customers to apply for assistance immediately.
For a low income customer, he said the heating bill can represent 5 to 9 percent of their income vs. only 2 to 3 percent for other customers.
Statewide, community action agencies have reported applications for assistance increasing between 1 to 7 percent, Taylor said, adding "which could be due to variations in temperatures and snow events that occurred in January and February."
Pavey said the eastern Iowa agency's LIHEAP applications rose 3 percent over last year to 7,787 applications to date. As a result, he said the region's utility providers have received just over $3 million in LIHEAP funds on behalf of area customers for an average benefit of $385 per customer.
Pointing out that "the season isn't over," Greenwood said a total of 45,077 MidAmerican customers in its Iowa and Illinois service areas have been approved for LIHEAP assistance as of March 21. That includes 38,561 households in Iowa who received $15.247 million in grant assistance and 6,516 households in Illinois who received $2.37 million in assistance.
That compares to the full 2017-2018 heating season when 41,898 Iowa households served by MidAmerican were approved for $16.48 million in assistance and 9,124 of MidAmerican's Illinois customers were approved for $2.722 million in grant assistance.
Pavey said raising awareness and understanding of the program still is a challenge. "There's a large amount who don't know about the service or think they don't need it and scrape by and pay their bills. If you're eligible, and even if you're caught up on your bill, we still want you to get help."
He said assistance is not based on how much a customer owes the utility but on their household income, household size and type of heating. "LIHEAP doesn't pay the whole bill," Pavey said.
In addition, Taylor said crisis funds are available to households that are experiencing a disconnection, have a heating system in need of repair or replacement, and emergency delivery of propane or fuel oil.
For more information on LIHEAP, contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-324-3236 or visit caeiowa.org.