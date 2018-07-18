Rumors and confusion have some thinking the opening of the new bridge being built at Sabula is again being delayed.
But an Iowa Department of Transportation official said a recent rush of concerned callers have been assured the bridge construction is on target or very close.
"We're still hoping for Labor Day," said Sam Shea, transportation planner for the DOT. "It could be a day or two off because of recent flooding.
"We lost last week."
The lost construction time is because of floodwaters in the area of the new bridge, which will reconnect Iowa's only island city to the 2-mile causeway that leads to the much bigger bridge over the Mississippi River and into Savanna, Illinois.
The previous span was deemed unsafe and was closed to traffic in February.
"There's been some terminology confusion," Shea said Wednesday. "The bridge will open to traffic much sooner than the project completion date."
When vehicles are permitted onto the new span, he said, contractors will continue to work on portions of the project related to the shore.
"There's been a mad flurry of phone calls to the DOT," he said. "The contractor hopes to get back to work today, and I've been told they don't expect the flooding to set them back too far."
Meanwhile, Sabula residents have firmed up plans for a two-day event dubbed Island City Days. Visitors may access the island from Iowa Route 64 or by using the vehicle and pedestrian ferry between the island and the Savanna riverfront.
The community celebration begins Friday, Aug. 3 with a parade at 6 p.m., followed by outdoor food, drink and live music. It continues Saturday, Aug. 4 at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the fire station, then ski shows, live music, food and drink and fireworks at dusk.