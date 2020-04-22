Despite severe coronavirus outbreaks, Quad Cities meat-packing plants back open for business

Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston, who toured the Tyson plant Monday, opposes calls to halt work at the plant in his small town of 1,855 residents. He said plant workers were “friends and relatives.”

“We don’t want to see them hurt or get sick or anything else. But the world goes on. We’ve got to figure out how to work our way through it,” Huston said. “I don’t think any employer is trying to find a way to hurt its employees. That just doesn’t make sense.

“The economic damage that’s being done is huge,” Huston added.

Huston also alleged motivation to close the plants was fueled by “people that don’t think this industry should exist,” although he did not elaborate on who those people are.

“I’m sure there are people all over the country that think they ought to shut meat packing down anyway,” Huston said. “Whether people get sick in them or not, people think they just ought to be gone.”

“I have serious reservations about keeping processing plants open without better safety precautions,” said U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack, an Iowa City Democrat whose district includes the Iowa Quad-Cities, Muscatine and Columbus Junction.