Despite temperatures in the high 90s and heat indices well above the 110-degree mark, De’entre “Trey” Blount was not going to be denied his run along Davenport's Mississippi River Trail on Wednesday.

Donning his 20-pound weight jacket, Blount hit the trail about 1:15 p.m.

“Of course, this sucks; this hurts, I’m not going to lie to you,” Blount, 26, of Davenport, said. “This is awful.

“But I’ve been doing this (running) for so long, you just get used to it, really,” he said.

The high temperature for the day reached 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport. Heat indices reached 118 degrees by 4 p.m. The record temperature for the day, 99, was set in 1947.

Blount said he began running cross country in high school and continued running while serving in the Navy. He both works and attends Western Illinois University in Moline majoring in supply chain management.

“Runners understand,” he said. “Once it becomes part of your culture, it doesn’t really matter if it’s hot or if it’s freezing. You’ve got to go. It becomes second nature. When you miss a run, you don’t feel right.”