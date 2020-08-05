Despite the pandemic, UT welcomes freshmen Thursday, Friday

Students and staff at United Township High School will begin their day with a temperature check and some health-related questions, as they start the school year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students will not use lockers.
Lunch will be served in a grab and go- fashion and students will leave to off-site locations.
Hallways will feature clean-up stations where they can wash their hands.
Hallways will be one-way, so social distancing can be practiced.
There will only be four minutes between class.
And students can use backpacks to take their books and chromebooks from class to class.
Yes, it will be a far different culture of rules and situations that about 450 freshmen will find themselves in as they navigate their first days at United Township High School Thursday and Friday.
“It’s going to look completely different because we have to bring kids in smaller groups over two days,” Jay Morrow, UTHS District 30 superintendent. Usually, UT brings freshmen in on just one day.
“This year, one of the many things that makes this coming school year unique is that we just have to split those kids up in very smaller groups,” Morrow said. “There is much less than we typically do. We typically run them through the lunch line, get them to their lockers so that they can put things in their lockers. None of that's happening this year. It’s a more condensed version.”
No more than 50 people are allowed in any area at one time per Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, which UT is following. That includes the cafeteria.
“That's why we are doing a split day,” Morrow said. “You basically have to cut your classes in half. So a normal class of 25, you have to whittle down to 12 or 13 kids. So that’s why we are having an A and B schedule, an a.m. and a p.m., you can't accommodate that.”
The main goal of the freshmen’s first day this year is to get them familiarized with where their classes are and get a first-hand meeting with their new teachers. To Morrow, the latter is especially important in case the state makes the school go to online learning again.
The biggest goal to make it through the first semester with in-person learning. “That's going to be the challenge,” Morrow said. “We hope to be in person as long as we can.
“But health circumstances may dictate otherwise. Our main goal is to try to get started here the first couple of weeks, so the teachers can connect with their students and vice versa so that they have a personal connection. If they have to go complete online, they at least know a name with a face.”
Another unique aspect to the first day is that students will ride just one person to a seat on the bus due to social distancing efforts. That effort will continue throughout the day as students won’t be congregating at lockers between classes to talk as they won’t have a locker.
“That’s a traditional gathering place of students,” Morrow said. “This year we are going to be closely monitoring kids, encouraging kids to move on, and get to the next classes. We’ve reduced the bell times between classes. That will help. We are just going to have to be encouraging kids to be spaced out and move on.
The time between classes was reduced from 5 minutes to four.
“It’s to reduce the gathering; that’s the primary mission,” Morrow said. “To reduce the possibility of additional transmission, (with hands on things). More hands on more places. It just brings the possibility of just more (transmission).”
Besides limiting the amount of students in a classroom, other precautions include hand sanitizing stations in each classrooms. “We will sanitize the desks after each period,” he added.
There have been several meetings with teachers since July 8 when UT made its decisions on how it would return to school with the coronavirus pandemic including sessions on the Google Chromebooks, which all students will have and online learning.
Morrow knows more adjustments are likely this fall as things happen. Just reaching the starting line has not been easy.
“It’s been a huge task,” he said. “ We basically had to rebuild our schedule.”
A process that takes months during the year, was done in about three weeks. “So it’s been a very stressful thing, and it's not fully complete. But we are doing the best we can.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.