Despite the pandemic, UT welcomes freshmen Thursday, Friday

No more than 50 people are allowed in any area at one time per Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, which UT is following. That includes the cafeteria.

“That's why we are doing a split day,” Morrow said. “You basically have to cut your classes in half. So a normal class of 25, you have to whittle down to 12 or 13 kids. So that’s why we are having an A and B schedule, an a.m. and a p.m., you can't accommodate that.”

The main goal of the freshmen’s first day this year is to get them familiarized with where their classes are and get a first-hand meeting with their new teachers. To Morrow, the latter is especially important in case the state makes the school go to online learning again.

The biggest goal to make it through the first semester with in-person learning. “That's going to be the challenge,” Morrow said. “We hope to be in person as long as we can.

“But health circumstances may dictate otherwise. Our main goal is to try to get started here the first couple of weeks, so the teachers can connect with their students and vice versa so that they have a personal connection. If they have to go complete online, they at least know a name with a face.”