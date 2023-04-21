Liberty and Justice hatched one healthy eaglet despite two eggs laid, Arconic’s Community Relations Manager John Riches said Friday.

“Last week, we were waiting for Liberty and Justice's second egg to hatch,” he said. “Unfortunately, it never did, which means Liberty and Justice have just one eaglet this year.

“The parents are doing a good job of keeping it fed and protected from the elements,” Riches added.

“While we usually have a naming contest for the eaglets, this year will be a little different," he said.

"This year's eaglet will be named Kay after former Business Unit President Kay Meggers, who passed away on Dec. 30, 2022.

"Meggers was a big fan of the Arconic eagles and loved to show them off to other leaders, customers and friends," Riches said.

Meggers served as Executive Vice President and Group President, Global Rolled Products, beginning in 2011 when Arconic was still named Alcoa.

In 2017, Meggers went on to become the Hays Watkins executive-in-residence in the Gordon Ford College of Business, Department of Management, at Western Kentucky University. He taught marketing courses and the capstone course for the department of management.

He died Dec. 30 in an accident in Germany, his home country.