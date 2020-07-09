You are the owner of this article.
Despite virus spike, PPE supply in the Quad-Cities is still good
Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a global shortage of the kind of personal protection equipment, or PPE, shown here, including masks, face shields, caps, gowns and rubber gloves. Supplies are better now and hospitals and emergency management agencies are working on building stockpiles so they have a cushion in case of a large outbreak.

As cases of COVID-19 increase nationally and in the Quad-Cities, supplies of personal protection equipment, or PPE, "may begin to tighten again a little bit," Dave Donovan, director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday.

The future "remains to be seen," he said.

But for now, Donovan and representatives of Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity said they are feeling confident and noted that they are building stockpiles.
 
"We have no immediate concerns," Lisa Rogalski, director of materials management for Genesis, said Thursday in an email.
 
"Throughout the outbreak we have been able to meet our needs, and we continue to be in a good place across the board. An increase in patient numbers could, of course, affect that, but we continue to receive shipments of supplies.
 
"We have been working to develop a stockpile of 120 to 150 days and continue to work toward that goal."
 
Brian Boesen, regional marketing director for UnitedPoint Health, said that "as the trend of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in our community, (the hospital system) maintains strong inventory levels of all personal protective equipment for the Quad-Cities and Muscatine.
 
"We are also supplementing some of our regular suppliers with additional suppliers based upon market availability. These efforts remain front-of-mind daily to ensure products are available and patient and team member safety needs continue to be met.
 
"Sustainability measures, including the use of reusable isolation gowns which can be laundered, and CAPR's (controlled air purifying respirators) to supplement N95s, have been integral to the market conditions."
 
He also said previously that UnityPoint Health had built a system-wide pandemic warehouse for 90 days worth of strategic PPE.
 
A factor that has helped Genesis keep ahead of PPE demand and feel confident about its supply is that in late May, it acquired a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks, as part of a long-term strategy to have more domestic suppliers to insulate it from shortages.
 
"The Genesis investment in Prestige America has made a world of difference in meeting our needs,'' Rogalski said Thursday in an email.
 
Scott County's Donovan said he is seeking approval from his board to begin amassing a 12- to 18-month supply of PPE based on the normal rate of use by the county's first responders, including ambulance personnel, police officers and fire fighters.
 
If another entity in the county had an urgent need, "we could use some of the cushion to help supply them for two to three months," he said.
 
Another plus is that the county has provided every first responder agency with a number of high-quality face shields that should last for several years, he said.
 
What about schools?
 
One concern that wasn't on the radar in April is the possibility of school needs, Donovan said.
 
He said he has reached out to a couple of superintendents to let them know that if they get in a bind, the county could potentially help, but from what he heard, the districts are buying through their own channels.
 
The good news is that schools' greatest needs would be hand sanitizer, cleaning solutions and face masks, all of which are in good supply now, he said.
 
 PPE includes the N95 and surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields, caps and hand sanitizer that health care workers and first responders use to protect themselves when caring for people who have, or are suspected of having, the new coronavirus.

When the pandemic first hit hard, there were critical shortages, prompting the reuse of some items that normally would have been single-use and fueling fears of personal safety among some workers.

What's this costing Scott County?

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency has been a net total of about $100,000 for PPE since the pandemic hit, but much of that eventually should be reimbursed by the federal government, Dave Donovan, director of the Scott County agency said.

For an agency whose annual budget is about $350,000, that's a significant amount.

The normal reimbursement from FEMA, or the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is 75 percent, with an additional 10 percent from the state and 15 percent that the county needs to pay for, Donovan said.

Since the pandemic hit in March, the Scott agency has spent more than $100,000 but in cases, for example, in which it was buying for a hospital or a long-term care facility, the facility was billed at-cost for reimbursement, he said.

In an instance in which the county paid $40,000 to $45,000 for KN95 masks that proved to be ineffective, the county's suppliers were able to get a refund, he said.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

