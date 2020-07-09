Despite virus spike, PPE supply in the Quad-Cities is still good

He also said previously that UnityPoint Health had built a system-wide pandemic warehouse for 90 days worth of strategic PPE.

A factor that has helped Genesis keep ahead of PPE demand and feel confident about its supply is that in late May, it acquired a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks, as part of a long-term strategy to have more domestic suppliers to insulate it from shortages. "The Genesis investment in Prestige America has made a world of difference in meeting our needs,'' Rogalski said Thursday in an email.

Scott County's Donovan said he is seeking approval from his board to begin amassing a 12- to 18-month supply of PPE based on the normal rate of use by the county's first responders, including ambulance personnel, police officers and fire fighters.