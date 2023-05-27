Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The four main towers of the old I-74 twin bridges are to be rigged with explosives and blown into the Mississippi River.

The implosion of parts of the identical spans will lead to the temporary closure of the new I-74 bridge. The tall, green towers are to fall to explosives in coming weeks, and their concrete bases that disappear under the river will be imploded at a later date as part of the overall demolition.

"Because of the nature of the steel, the blast will break it into large chunks," said Iowa Department of Transportation senior project manager Ahmad M. Afifeh. "The towers will then be recovered from the water using cranes and barges."

Afifeh said it would not be necessary to have divers locate debris.

"Divers will assist in guiding the cranes, but typically there is no need for them to collect the debris as a system would implode in large pieces," he said.

The main steel towers carry the spans' suspension cables. At their peak, the towers are about 160 feet above the surface of the river.

"Other piers will be demolished using controlled explosives at a later time," Afifeh wrote in an email. "The new bridges will be closed, and traffic will be detoured during this implosion procedure for a short period.

"We have not advertised a date yet."

In late April, officials from the Iowa DOT said the demotion contractor, Helm Civil, had removed 5.4 million pounds of steel from the twins. A new 300-ton crane, with a 236-foot boom, had arrived on the demo site to remove steel trusses over the Mississippi.

Helm Civil holds the $23 million contract for removal of the twin spans.

As portions of the old structures were dismantled, they were lowered onto barges, then cut into smaller pieces and hauled away by local steel-recycling facilities.

"The steel truss superstructure for the eastbound (Illinois-bound span) has been removed using cranes and barges," Afifeh said Wednesday. "The steel truss superstructure for westbound is progressing steadily. The suspension cable and the main steel towers on either side of the main channel will be imploded."