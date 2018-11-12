The new Pleasant Valley superintendent will make $167,146 when he takes over in July.
Pleasant Valley Assistant Superintendent Brian Strusz was unanimously selected as the district’s next superintendent on Oct. 8, and his two-year contract was approved Oct. 22.
Strusz’s two-year contract is slightly unusual because three years is typical. The current superintendent, Jim Spelhaug, began his 15-year tenure with a three-year contract. Michael Raso, superintendent of the Bettendorf Community School District, also started with a three-year contract signed in 2016. Davenport Superintendent Art Tate left his three-year contract Oct. 31; the contract was originally intended to last until June 30, 2020, but Tate had previously announced that he would be retiring a year early, in 2019.
Spelhaug will retire June 30, the same day Tate had planned to retire, and Raso’s current contract also extends until June.
Raso made $185,000 his first year, which puts veteran educator Strusz’s salary close to what neighboring superintendents at similar points in their careers are paid.
Strusz’s contract also stipulates that the school board retains the right to adjust the annual salary during the contract, as long as the adjustment is “not to reduce the annual salary,” unless the decrease is part of a “uniform plan” affecting all of the school district’s employees. There is a similar clause in Raso’s contract.
In addition to his salary, Strusz has the option to participate in a tax-deferred annuity program of his choosing.
Furthermore, Strusz is eligible for a one-time bonus upon “commencing a course of study to complete a Ph.D/Ed.D degree.” The bonus would be negotiated with the board, and the board would reimburse Strusz for any “pre-approved tuition costs,” such as books. The degree is not required to hold the position.
Strusz starts his new position July 1