Details released on Davenport fire

The Davenport Fire Department has released more information about a fire Wednesday in a business near the city’s downtown.

Firefighters went about 2:57 p.m. to the building, in the 1800 block of West 2nd Street, according to a news release issued Thursday night by the fire department. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the northeast corner of the business and that is where they found the main body of the fire inside.

Though it was quickly extinguished, firefighters stayed for several hours to ensure the fire was completely out, the release states. No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Signage on the building indicates it is occupied by ESCP Corp., which is a metal fabrication and machining company, according to the company website.

The fire department release states the building houses a powder-coating operation.

Lee Seelye said Wednesday that he was taking out garbage while working at Dimitri's Wine & Spirits when he saw the fire, according to previous reporting.

"I saw flames coming out of the roof of the building. I went back into Dimitri's and told them to call 911," Seelye said. "I came back out and there were a couple of construction guys there, and we ran down the alley, and we were yelling through an open door.

"There was this open door and we could see in and we couldn't see any people. We were watching through the door, and we heard some of the ceiling coming down, and when I looked inside everything was on fire."