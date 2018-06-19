ROCK ISLAND -- Testimony resumed Tuesday in the discharge hearing of a man accused of killing his grandmother and uncle in 2017.
John P. Conwell, 40, of Rock Island, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities contend he killed Eleanor M. Conwell, 90, and Steve D. Conwell, 69. They were struck on the head, and their throats were cut on May 14, 2017, in their Rock Island home.
Conwell has been ruled unfit to stand trial, and is not expected to regain fitness, so he is instead undergoing a discharge hearing. In such proceedings, the evidence of the case is presented before a judge, who will make a ruling, much like in a bench trial.
Depending on the ruling, the defendant in a discharge hearing can be placed in Illinois Department of Human Services custody instead of Illinois Department of Corrections custody.
Tuesday morning's testimony was from Rock Island Police Department detectives, who outlined evidence that was collected in the wake of the killings.
The evidence includes security footage from a tobacco shop recorded May 12 and footage from a bar recorded early May 14 that the prosecution argues show Conwell in the establishments wearing clothing similar to apparel found in the kitchen of the victims' home after the bodies were discovered.
The footage was not shown in court, nor were photographs captured from it. The evidence was identified by the detective being questioned and checked by both the prosecution and the defense. It was then presented to Rock Island County Judge Frank R. Fuhr, who is presiding over the hearing.
The evidence presented also included a report from the Illinois State Police stating the clothing from the kitchen, as well as a steak knife and a pot also recovered from that room, tested positive for the presence of blood.
Testimony began Monday with accounts from several family members. They told the court they tried unsuccessfully for hours on May 14 to reach Eleanor and Steve Conwell. The house was locked when it normally was not, and the blinds were drawn. The concerned family members did not have keys to open the doors.
They called the authorities that evening after one of them got on a bench and looked in a high window on the front door and saw the legs of someone who was prone on the living room floor.
Conwell, homeless at the time, had been living in the backyard in a tent, according to Monday's testimony. He was still there when authorities forced their way into the home and discovered both victims dead in the living room.
Investigators found two other pots in the living room that also appeared to have blood on them, according to Monday's testimony. The pot collected from the kitchen also had a fingerprint on it that matched John Conwell's.
Tuesday's testimony was expected to resume in the afternoon with Dr. Mark Peters, a forensic pathologist, who will discuss the results of the examinations of the victims.