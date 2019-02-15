The developer of Eastern Iowa Community College District’s downtown Davenport campus has filed suit against the school, claiming top administrators withheld his pay, improperly used $1.5 million in community donations and treated the project’s funding streams like “an unlimited checkbook to use however it liked.”
The lawsuit was filed last week by Sam Estep in Scott County District Court. It names EICCD and New College LLC, a key entity of the Urban Campus’s complex financing structure.
Dick Davidson, the attorney representing the college, called the suit “smoke and mirrors.” He disputed what Estep claims he’s owed and said the college has refused to pay because it has not yet received all the tax incentives for which Estep was contracted to obtain.
“From our point of view, the work isn’t finished and we’ll pay him when the work is finished,” Davidson said. “To be fair, he thinks the work is finished. He’s got a different opinion. But this is why we have courthouses and judges.”
Over 22 pages, Estep details the Urban Campus’ complicated financing, which included money from EICCD, New College — a company formed to acquire additional tax credits and serve as the property owner — and an EICCD foundation formed to raise money from community philanthropists.
While the lawsuit targets New College and EICCD, much of it centers on Chancellor Don Doucette.
Besides failing to pay him, Estep says Doucette ignored his advice to hire a construction manager as costs spiraled, brushed off budget overruns and tasked him with work not included in his contract.
In the suit’s most striking allegation, Estep says at least $1.5 million of the $5 million raised from community donations never went to the Urban Campus project. Further, Estep says, EICCD intentionally horded $2 million in an escrow account instead of spending it on the Urban Campus project, knowing any unspent money would go to the college at the end of construction.
Also not named as a defendant but included in the suit is the college’s chief financial officer, Suteesh Tandon. Doucette hired Tandon as a consultant for New College and paid him nearly $20,000 on top of his salary at EICCD, even though provisions in the Urban Campus’ financial arrangements prohibited college employees from receiving any money from New College, according to the suit.
When the campus opened last year, elected officials, college leaders and economic development advocates hailed it as a major jewel in the ongoing redevelopment of downtown Davenport. It capped $93 million in recent investments into the neighborhood.
At Main and Brady streets, the Urban Campus was formed by the rehabilitation of two existing buildings and joined by a new two-story space to connect the structures. In all, the campus encompasses 72,000 square feet, enough to accommodate 1,500 students. The college’s former downtown space, the old Kahl building, served just 300 students.
In a section of the suit titled "Doucette Breaks His Promise," Estep also claims Doucette offered to name him developer and pay him for work on remodeling the Kahl. But the chancellor reneged on both promises, according to the suit.
Estep is a former senior vice president of development for Restoration St. Louis, a company widely known across the country for its success restoring aging buildings. The company was initially involved in the Urban Campus project but never fully committed. With Restoration St. Louis out, Estep formed a one-man consulting firm called Saratoga Capital and took on a top leadership role in the Urban Campus project.
Estep negotiated several of the financing arrangements for the $30 million campus, coordinated construction contractors and effectively acted as the project’s de facto construction manager when Doucette declined to hire one, according to the suit.
Davidson, the attorney for the college, is a lawyer at Lane and Waterman of Davenport. Doug Gross, a partner at Des Moines-based BrownWinick, is representing Estep. Gross declined to comment, saying the suit speaks for itself.
Estep is seeking about $420,000 for breach of contract, as well as unspecified amounts for uncompensated services he says were provided on the Urban Campus and Kahl projects.
