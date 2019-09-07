The Quad-Cities' senior living housing boom continues.
A developer based in Pella, Iowa, is requesting rezoning to build a 55- to 62-unit, three-story senior living cooperative on land east of the Northwest Bank & Trust Co. building at Bettendorf’s Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.
A vacant, roughly 12-acre site is tucked behind a home and commercial buildings that face Middle Road, a piece of farm ground that has become trapped as surrounding land developed. Until this year, the acreage was planted in row crops, including corn, but this year it was left to grow weeds.
Ewing Development wants to change the zoning from A-1 agricultural to C-2 commercial to build a Vintage Cooperative building that would be open to people ages 55 and older, John Soenksen, Bettendorf's community development director, said.
To live in one of the units, a person would buy a share in the cooperative corporation, which will own the building, land and common areas, according to the Vintage Cooperative website.
A portion of monthly dues would go to maintenance and utilities but about 50 to 60 percent would go toward paying the corporation's mortgage and, as such, the shareholder could claim tax deductions for mortgage interest as well as real estate taxes, the website states.
The units in Bettendorf are expected to range from 1,000 square feet to 1,800 square feet and feature heated underground parking, transportation-van service and internal mailboxes.
The rezoning request will be heard by the city's planning and zoning commission at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Bettendorf City Hall, State Street.
In addition to the 12 acres that are open, the rezoning request includes a single-family house fronting Middle Road that sits on, and is surrounded by, about another three acres, for a total of 15.5 acres, community development director Soenksen, said.
If passed by the commission, the request will go to the city council that will set a date for a public hearing. The hearing will be followed by three readings of a change in the zoning ordinance, Soenksen said.
If the request sails through without a hitch, the company could possibly break ground yet this year, Heath Ropp, Ewing's regional marketing manager, said. The company wants to have a certain amount of sales before committing to construction, and "weather can come into play," she said.
Once ground is broken, construction typically takes 14 to 16 months, she said.
Russell Construction, of Davenport, will be the general contractor, she said.
The first Vintage cooperative opened in 2013 in Indianola, Iowa, and the company has since built locations in Ankeny, Coralville, Beaverdale and Johnston, all in Iowa. The developer also has buildings under construction in Ames and Iowa City and, in addition to Bettendorf, plans additional cooperatives for Altoona, Maryville and Pella, all in Iowa.
Ropp said her company has not yet determined on what street it would like to place its entrance for the Bettendorf location. Soenksen, with the city, suggested Happy Joe Drive as a possibility.