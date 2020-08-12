Devils Glen Road reopens in Bettendorf

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Bettendorf reports that Devils Glen Road from Crow Creek Road to 53rd Avenue is now open to traffic.
The road had been closed because of down power lines and unstable power line pole.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.