A donation of $18,000 was made Wednesday by Kriegers Chevrolet Buick GMC DeWitt toward the expansion of the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library in DeWitt.
Mark Christensen, sales manager, said the dealership raised the money over two months by donating $1 for every oil change and $100 for every vehicle sold.
The expansion project, approved in a bond referendum in August, will triple the library to about 21,000 square feet. It will increase the children's and teen areas and add additional computer workspaces, new meeting and study rooms and a story-time room.
The total cost is pegged at $5.48 million.