DeWitt's library expansion project is one of two state projects awarded Community Attraction and Tourism, or CAT, grants from the Enhance Iowa Board.
The board announced Thursday it has awarded $850,000 including $350,000 to DeWitt's Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library. The grant will support its $5.48 million building expansion.
The expansion project, approved in a bond referendum in August, will triple the library to about 21,000 square feet. The expansion will increase the children’s and teen areas and add additional computer workspaces, new meeting and study rooms, and a storytime room.
The second grant is a $500,000 award for Miracle League of Dubuque's new ball field and all-inclusive playground.
The grant decisions were made Wednesday in Urbandale.
Enhance Iowa provides financial incentives to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities. To date, 43 CAT awards for a total of $14.26 million have been granted.