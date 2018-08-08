Proponents of a DeWitt library expansion are moving forward with their fundraising plans after residents approved a $3.5 million bond referendum for the $5.7 million project.
In a special election Tuesday, residents cast 647 votes — or more than 82 percent of the 786 total votes — in favor of the bond issue to expand the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library. About 17 percent, or 139 votes, were cast against the measure, according to unofficial election returns from Clinton County.
The referendum required 60-percent approval.
"I think we're overwhelmed (by the support), but not surprised," Jillian Aschliman, the library's director, said Wednesday. "The city of DeWitt has a history of rallying around projects. We're just so happy they see the need for expanding the library."
Dozens of volunteers, library staff and other supporters had worked diligently the past few months to get the word out about the expansion, which will triple the library from 7,000 to 21,000 square feet as well as update its infrastructure.
"This speaks volumes to all the volunteers we had, and the time and energy they put in was fantastic," said Tammy McClimon, the library board member who led the task force.
McClimon, who also is Central DeWitt Schools' district librarian, said as late as election day, each task force member was challenged to call 20 more people to remind them to vote.
As the group gathered Tuesday night at her home for election results, she said she heard someone yell "Thank you DeWitt!"
The task force now must raise the remaining $1.7 million in private donations and grants. But with the bond issue approved, Aschliman said the project now is eligible for state and federal funding as well as other grants.
The campaign was kickstarted in June by two major gifts of $150,000 and $100,000 respectively from DeWitt Bank & Trust and Bill Barnes of the former Barnes Foodland family. The Lincolnway Foundation also has donated $25,000 and Clinton County supervisors have dedicated $20,000 over the next five years.
"With the bond issue, it validates for a lot of people what we've known all along," McClimon said. "The library is the one place in town that levels the playing field for everyone — giving them equal access to technology, resources and meeting spaces."
The five-year bond referendum will mean an additional $16.14 a year in taxes for the average DeWitt homeowner ($157,735 assessed evaluation) and an additional $34.20 a year for the average commercial property ($200,000 assessed evaluation).
The expansion will include more library space for programming, meetings and collections as well as update the circa-1989 building's infrastructure. Construction could begin in early 2019.
The library referendum was one of two special elections held Tuesday in Clinton County. Residents in Delmar elected Dawn McDermott over opponent Mark Gerlach to fill an open seat on the city council. McDermott, who initially was appointed to fill the vacant seat in the spring, received 43 votes to Gerlach's 27 votes.
Election results will be official Monday after the votes are canvassed by the Clinton County Board of Supervisors.