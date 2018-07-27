One by one, the five women walked up to the witness stand in a Scott County courtroom Friday and faced their former boss, Roy DeWitt.
Some of the women said that they once thought that DeWitt, the former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport, was a decent guy who they trusted and considered a friend.
But in March, they realized that DeWitt had two sides to him.
They talked about the devastation, embarrassment, anger and anxiety they felt when they realized that he had been secretly recording them while they went to the bathroom in a staff-only bathroom at Heritage High Rise apartments.
“This was all in illusion and he only had one interest, which was his sick obsession and control,” one woman said. “He used his position to gain access and control of the bathrooms and ensured that he had full control of staff activity. He stalked his prey.”
She continued, “Roy, you are a pathetic human being and you deserve prison time for what you have done because the life that I feel I have now is essentially a prison.”
The 47-year-old Pella, Iowa, man apologized for filming the women and three others without their consent before Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, sentenced him to up to 16 years in prison.
“I am extremely remorseful for what I did,” he said during an hour-long sentencing hearing. “I apologize for all of the mental anguish and hurt that I dealt out to my staff, co-workers, friends, family and community.”
DeWitt, who has been free on bond since his arrest in April, was handcuffed and taken into custody immediately following the sentencing hearing.
He pleaded guilty in June to eight counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Around 10:50 a.m. March 14, detectives from the Davenport Police Department launched an investigation at Heritage High Rise, 501 W. 3rd St.
They learned that DeWitt concealed a spyware digital movie camera in an employee bathroom that required key access where employees would reasonably have an expectation of privacy.
The camera was positioned in a manner to capture and record video for later playback purposes to cause arousal and sexual gratification, according to police.
Eight people were recorded multiple times from approximately January 2017 through March 2018 without their consent and was positioned to record them in full or partial nudity.
Male and female staff members were recorded, as well as images of DeWitt masturbating. He also was recorded holding the camera in his hands. Deleted images from the hidden camera were recovered on a memory card located on his personal cellphone, according to police.
DeWitt was placed on paid administrative leave March 19 and fired the same day.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine recommended prison for DeWitt.
“This was not a one-time incident or a one-day incident, for that matter, or a simple lapse in judgement by this defendant,” she said. “He would have had to continually take those images from the camera and put them on his phone, and he would have had to do that time and time again for well over a year.”
DeVine said the fact that DeWitt does not have a prior criminal record does not mitigate the severity of his actions.
“Even if it is his first major criminal offense, there are multiple offenses, and when he hits it out of the ballpark on his first crime, he should go to prison for that,” she said.
DeWitt said he has dealt with addiction issues for most of his life and until now has “not had the impetus to seek adequate treatment.”
“I’ve not had this severe of a falling down on this particular front and at this point, I’m just trying to get the help that I need to be a productive citizen again and contribute to my community.”
His attorney, Steve Hanna, asked for probation and GPS monitoring if deemed appropriate, and asked the judge to allow DeWitt to continue his treatment rather than send him to prison.
“This is certainly a tragedy,” he said. “The people that worked with Mr. DeWitt were harmed, and he didn’t intend to do that, but he’s got a sickness, too. He wouldn’t ask for this addiction any more than he would ask for cancer or a broken leg or something, but he was sick and he went about things the wrong way and he’s never denied that. He’s accepted responsibility from the beginning.”
Seven of the eight victims attended the sentencing hearing and five of them gave victim impact statements.
One of the women said DeWitt “meticulously and thoughtfully” planned what he was doing for quite some time. She said employees found a receipt for the camera he purchased online in his office when they were cleaning it out after he got fired.
“This was not a one-time incident,” she said. “This man played two very different roles in our office. One we didn’t know about. It’s hard to look back and realize he was a completely different person than he led on to be. I trusted him as my supervisor.”
The woman said she now looks back at how much time DeWitt spent in the bathroom or on his phone.
“It’s also terrible to have to look back and wonder if he had just watched me go to the bathroom to sexually gratify himself before he came into my office to ask me a question,” she said. “He did this, and he did it to me for months.”
Some of the women told the judge that their children also used the bathroom while the recordings have taken place.
“Many people have had their privacy and trust stolen from them, along with all the mental anguish, paranoia and insecurities now,” one woman said. “When you’re in a locked room using the facilities, you should never have to be suspicious of having yourself exposed to someone, and especially by your supervisor.”
She continued, “He didn’t just do this to strangers. He did this to employees who trusted him.”
One woman said that DeWitt got lockers from another department and placed them in the staff-only bathroom in April 2016. Several months later, he purchased the video camera. Thousands of videos were recorded over 547 days, she said.
“All of my co-workers, all of our families will live with being victims the rest of our lives from the hands of Roy DeWitt,” another woman said. “I ask the court to never allow him to ever victimize another person as long as he shall live. Make the world a safer place for everyone.”
DeWitt’s plea to the charges was open, meaning prosecutors could make any recommendation at sentencing. DeVine agreed to recommend a cap of six years; Greve was not bound to accept that recommendation.
Greve sentenced DeWitt to up to two years in prison on each of the eight counts and ran the sentences back-to-back because “we have eight victims that deserve some type of closure to this case.”
“You were a person with power, you were a person who had the trust of others, and you had an ability to control the work of others who worked under you,” she said. “You totally abused that power, that trust, that control. Not just one day but for a period of three years.”
Greve said while DeWitt did not physically touch the victims, a crime of this nature has the same effect.
“In fact, maybe physical touching gives someone a chance to fight back,” she said. “But they had no chance to fight back against this type of crime because they didn’t’ even know it was happening. But you did.”
Greve, citing statements DeWitt made in his pre-sentence investigation report, said she did not believe DeWitt was remorseful for what he had done.
“I was shocked,” she said. “I was shocked that you didn’t take more responsibility for what you’ve done,” she said. “I can’t imagine how horrible it is to find out that your supervisor has been doing this to you.”
Greve looked out into the courtroom gallery and directly addressed the women.
“Don’t let him have power over you. Don’t let him to continue to have that power. Take it away from him.
“He’s sick, you’re not. He’s the one at fault, you’re not. None of you are.”
DeWitt also was ordered to register as a sex offender and will serve a special 10-year sentence similar to parole.