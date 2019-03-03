St. Baldrick’s of Clinton County, a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer research, will host its 9th annual head-shaving event beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Murphy’s Pub in DeWitt.
This is a new venue for this event; the goal is to recruit 100 shavees and to raise $40,000. The money is raised by shavees soliciting pledges of financial support from friends and family.
Participants find that shaving their heads in solidarity with children who are diagnosed with cancer, often losing their hair because of treatment, is a small sacrifice in comparison to what these children endure, organizers said.
Since its debut in 2011, St. Baldrick’s of Clinton County has raised more than $200,000 to support the development of childhood cancer treatments and research throughout the state of Iowa, directly affecting children in the Quad-City region.
The event also will include a special menu, bake sale and silent auction.
People willing to be shaved may register at https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/5580/2019
For questions, contact Rachael Vopatek at 563-593-2393 or rachaelvopatek@live.com.