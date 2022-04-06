DeWitt students win prize in C-SPAN video documentary competition

Abigail Stoker and Henna VanHorn, students at Central DeWitt High School, are among 97 honorable-mention prize winners in C-SPAN's national 2022 StudentCam competition.

Stoker and VanHorn will receive $250 for the documentary, "Federal Student Aid: Relief for Students Like Us."

The competition invited middle and high school students to enter by producing a short documentary. Students were asked to explore a federal policy or program and address the theme, "How does the federal government impact your life?"

Out of the more than 3,000 students from across the country who participated in the contest, more than 300 students combined to win a total of $100,000. One grand prize, four first prize, 16 second prize, 32 third prize and 97 honorable mention prizes were awarded.

High school students competed on a regional level, with the United States divided into three regions: West, Central and East. Middle school students were judged on a national basis. The grand prize winner was selected nationally among all regions and grade levels.

