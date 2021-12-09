 Skip to main content
Diaper pickup event at Rock Island County Health Department
Diaper pickup event at Rock Island County Health Department

The Rock Island County Health Department is partnering with Hiney Heroes to provide free diapers to Quad-City families.

This drive-through, socially distanced event is 1-3 p.m., Dec. 16, at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

Families can receive 50 diapers per child. Masks are required for everyone age 2 and older. Hiney Heroes asks that children remain in the car.

“Diapers strain the finances of many families, especially during the holiday season,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are proud to work with Hiney Heroes to help our families.”

According to Hiney Heroes, 1 in 3 families reports have a diaper need. Disposable diapers cost up to $80 a month per child, and no state or federal safety-net program allows benefits to be used for diapers.

Families can pick up diapers from garages at the back of the health department parking lot (closest to UnityPoint-Trinity).

