Dickmann's bid to run as Republican for Scott County Board nixed by panel

The panel included Walton, Scott County Treasurer Mike Fennelly and County Supervisor John Maxwell. The objection was brought by David Millage, chair of the Scott County Republican Party.

Dickmann, Ward 2 alderwoman on the nonpartisan Davenport City Council, explained at length why she was running as a Republican. For one, she said “leadership and structural changes are needed in the local Democratic Party” and that she’s been “on my way out of the local Democratic Party for some time.”

“Republicans and Democrats are not that different: We all want was is best for our community,” Dickmann said. “On the county level, I probably have a lot in common with Republican voters ... They want to spend tax dollars effectively. They want a high quality of services balanced with cost containment. They want their representatives to help them now, and looking 10-20 years down the line.”

Dickmann said the standard of judgment should be “substantial compliance” with Iowa Code because “technicalities should not be used to deny voter choice.”

“Everyone who signed the petition was aware I planned to run as a Republican in the Republican primary,” she said. “There was never an attempt to deceive voters.”