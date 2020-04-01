Dickmann's bid to run as Republican for Scott County Board nixed by panel

You have free articles remaining.
Maria Dickmann won't appear on the Republican primary ballot for Scott County Board of Supervisors after a panel of county officials unanimously voted Wednesday to sustain an objection to her candidate papers.
The objection centers on Iowa Code Section 43.14, which states that nomination papers for elected office must include "the political party with which the candidate is a registered voter," among other things.
Dickmann listed her affiliation as a Republican on the petition, but she was a registered Democrat at the time she collected signatures. She switched her party registration after gathering signatures.
Although Dickmann called the infraction a “technicality,” the panel said the move violated the election rules.
"I don't think we have any choice but to vote to sustain [the objection]," said Scott County Attorney Mike Walton, who chaired the panel. "The law is very clear. This is not a gray area. It clearly states that the petition must state the party with which the person is a registered voter. The documentation and record is clear that Ms. Dickmann was not a registered Republican as her petition stated.
“She did subsequently change her registration, but all of the signatures on the petition are prior to that date,” Walton added. “I think it'd make it clear that none of those signatures were valid."
The panel included Walton, Scott County Treasurer Mike Fennelly and County Supervisor John Maxwell. The objection was brought by David Millage, chair of the Scott County Republican Party.
Dickmann, Ward 2 alderwoman on the nonpartisan Davenport City Council, explained at length why she was running as a Republican. For one, she said “leadership and structural changes are needed in the local Democratic Party” and that she’s been “on my way out of the local Democratic Party for some time.”
“Republicans and Democrats are not that different: We all want was is best for our community,” Dickmann said. “On the county level, I probably have a lot in common with Republican voters ... They want to spend tax dollars effectively. They want a high quality of services balanced with cost containment. They want their representatives to help them now, and looking 10-20 years down the line.”
Dickmann said the standard of judgment should be “substantial compliance” with Iowa Code because “technicalities should not be used to deny voter choice.”
“Everyone who signed the petition was aware I planned to run as a Republican in the Republican primary,” she said. “There was never an attempt to deceive voters.”
Afterward, Dickmann said she was disappointed. One reason she wanted to run, she said, was to bring attention to government transparency.
For Wednesday’s hearing, the county provided a call-in number for the public. Dickmann streamed the proceedings herself on her personal Facebook page.
Dickmann said she is mulling whether or not to mount a write-in campaign.
“I certainly exposed that the current board members are more interested in keeping their jobs than in engaging the voters.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.
