Several Scott County outdoor weather sirens sounded unexpectedly Wednesday morning.

The sirens sounded at about 10 a.m.

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency says they were not intentionally activated and there is not severe weather or a pending emergency.

"The events leading up to the sounding of the sirens have been identified and already remediated," according a news release from the Scott County Emergency Management Agency.

